Many devices that are either invasive or non-invasive have been used for a long time. Surgeries are also developed in order to cure the lost eyesight of the people.



The bionic eye market is driven globally due to the rising number of patients suffering from complete or partial blindness. Moreover, increasing problems of eye-related to aging is another major factor leading to the growth of the market. According to a report by the WHO, nearly 250 million people above 50 years of age are visually damaged. More than 80% of people in the developing countries are suffering from problems related to eyesight, and due to financial conditions, almost 50% of people are not able to have a proper treatment.



Factors like the increasing incidence of diseases related to the eyesight, increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, heart attacks, etc. along with technological development are contributing to the market growth. As treatment is very costly, so it may hamper the growth of the market. Bionics is also referred to as biomedical implants that are artificial devices added to the body. The artificial implants restore the normal functioning of the lost or non-functional body parts. The rise in the geriatric population, an increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, and the government’s attention to funding R&D initiatives are likely to drive the growth of the market. Though, the high cost of the bionic devices and treatment is expensive in addition to its stringent approval process for such devices that are anticipated to hinder the market growth.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Electronic and Mechanical. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Eye Clinics and Other End uses. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Implanted Eye and External Eye. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., Pixium Vision S.A., Nidek Co., Ltd., Optobionics Corporation, Biomedical Technologies S.L., Bionic Vision Technologies Pty. Ltd., Monash Vision Group, The Bionic Eye (The Bionic Group), Nano Retina Ltd. and iBionics.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Technology



• Electronic



• Mechanical



By End Use



• Hospitals



• Eye Clinics



• Other End uses



By Type



• Implanted Eye



• External Eye



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



