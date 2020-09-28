New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market By Type, By Function, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975411/?utm_source=GNW

An ASRS contains different PC controlled frameworks and equipment that are utilized to store and precisely retrieve materials. Thanks to the development of the worldwide automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market, the materials flow and control are improved as technology develops. ASRS is a controllable framework that utilizations load recovery to automatic positioning of products from foreordained storage areas.



Ongoing advancements in the warehousing business are producing ultra-modern technologies to improve warehousing functions and management. Automated warehouses are seeing developing acceptance, helping producers fulfill their needs for getting higher throughput. A discernable move of focus towards relieving operational issues and upgrading the performance of warehousing functions is setting off the adoption of automated storage and retrieval system in various sectors. Leading partners in the automated storage and retrieval system market are drawing in more investments from major players in the warehousing business by helping them to support the delivery speed, material handling adaptability, and transportation proficiency with technologically progressed automated storage and retrieval system.



The global demand for consumer electronics is further driving the development of the worldwide automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market. Constant development and advances in technology in consumer electronic items have increased demand for this industry like artificial reality, IoT, and virtual reality. This demand boosts the automated storage and retrieval systems market to a huge degree.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Unit Load, Mid & Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module (VLM) and Carousel. Based on Function, the market is segmented into Storage, Order Picking, Assembly, Distribution and Kitting & Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare, Semiconductor & Electronics and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market. Companies such as Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group, and Daifuku Co., Limited, Kuka AG, Kardex AG, Knapp AG, and BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Daifuku Co., Limited, Honeywell International, Inc., Kuka AG, Kion Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Knapp AG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kardex AG, and TGW Logistics Group GmbH.



Recent strategies deployed in Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Aug-2020: Swisslog teamed up with Mai Dubai, a leading Dubai-based bottled drinking water company. Following the collaboration, Swisslog installed and implemented a new fully-automated and retrieval solution for Mai Dubai.



Aug-2020: Kion Group came into partnership with Quicktron, a Chinese manufacturer of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) based in Shanghai. The partnership was signed on distributing Quicktron products through the global sales and service networks of the Kion brands Linde Material Handling, STILL, and Dematic. The partnership would expand Kion Group’s global product offering of automated warehouse solutions.



Jun-2020: Murata Machinery collaborated with Steel products and equipment maker, Prestar Resources Bhd. Under this collaboration, the latter company aims to supply the Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Racking System for the former company.



May-2020: Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, extended its collaboration with AutoStore, the manufacturer of an automated storage and retrieval system. This expansion supported both Bastian Solutions and AutoStore’s growing global presence and provided end-users with additional partners to support international projects.



Jan-2020: Dematic partnered with Plenary and PCL Constructors Eastern Inc. in the construction of Library and Archives Canada’s (LAC) world’s largest automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) for archival collections. The new Dematic system would implement a 90 foot-tall, high-density automated storage system within the six independent vaults of LAC’s new preservation facility to protect and preserve Canada’s documentary heritage treasures.



Aug-2019: Murata Machinery came into partnership with Alert Innovation, Inc., a start-up, with a mission to re-invent retailing through robotics. Following the partnership, the companies were engaged in the development and commercialization of Alert Innovation’s Alphabot material handling technology. Muratec has been adopting and selling the technology to support applications beyond Alert Innovation’s focus on transforming grocery retail.



Jul-2019: Daifuku BCS signed an agreement with Arnott following which the former company aimed to develop a high capacity storage solution for the latter company. The storage became the part of Arnott’s existing manufacturing site in Huntington NSW. Arnott implemented Daifuku’s unit load ASRS cranes, sorting transfer vehicles and goods to person stations for mixed case picking.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2020: Kion took over Digital Applications International Limited (DAI) (UK), a UK-based software company specializing in logistics automation solutions. The acquisition broadened Dematic’s intralogistics software offerings to support the movement, storage, and distribution of goods through the entire supply chain.



Apr-2019: Daifuku Co. completed the acquisition of India-based Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited, a company engaged in consulting, designing, manufacturing, installation, and after-sales service of conveyors and other material handling equipment. The acquisition helped the company in expanding its footprint in India and other markets within Asia and Oceania by using its technology and expertise cultivated through global business development.



Nov-2018: Honeywell acquired Transnorm, a warehouse automation solutions provider. Transnorm became part of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS). The acquisition complemented Honeywell Intelligrated business and broadened its warehouse automation solutions.



Feb-2018: Murata signed an agreement with AGVE AB, a leading provider of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) or Automatic Guided Vehicles and control devices. The AGVE acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its foothold in the Material handling equipment market segment.



Mar-2017: Toyota Industries acquired Vanderlande, a company specialized in process automation for luggage retrieval systems and warehouse operations. The acquisition helped the company in becoming the logistics supplier to warehouses worldwide, expanding Toyota’s reach from the equipment supplier to a full-service partner. It also expanded the division’s global reach by adding management and logistics support in Europe.



Feb-2017: Toyota Industries took over Bastian Solutions, the North American materials handling systems integrator. This acquisition enabled Toyota Industries to strengthen its materials handling solutions business in North America.



Aug-2016: Honeywell took over Intelligrated, a leader in supply chain and warehouse automation solutions. The acquisition broadened Honeywell’s innovative automated material handling solutions and software with data capture and workflow performance technology.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Unit Load



• Mid & Mini Load



• Vertical Lift Module (VLM)



• Carousel



By Function



• Storage



• Order Picking



• Assembly



• Distribution



• Kitting & Others



By End User



• Automotive



• Metals & Heavy Machinery



• Food & Beverages



• Retail & Ecommerce



• Healthcare



• Semiconductor & Electronics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Daifuku Co., Limited



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Kuka AG



• Kion Group



• Toyota Industries Corporation



• BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG



• Knapp AG



• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



• Kardex AG



• TGW Logistics Group GmbH



