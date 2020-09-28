SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Rohan Palekar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM ET.



The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.89bio.com/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Martins

Chief Financial Officer

investors@89bio.com

Media Contact:

Lori Rosen

LDR Communications

917-553-6808

lori@ldrcommunications.com