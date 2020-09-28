Ontario, Canada, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the 2020 Awards of Distinction (AoD) finalists. Judged by a panel of industry professionals from across Canada, entries were submitted into 42 categories showcasing excellence in building, design, professional renovation, and sales and marketing across Ontario. The complete list of finalists is available online at ohbaaod.ca.

Winners of the OHBA 2020 AoD will be announced November 10th via Live Broadcast with comedian and TV personality James Cunningham serving as host. This year’s Awards of Distinction co-presented by Federated Insurance and Rogers, will be conducted virtually in an interactive portal and includes everything from networking, live streams, tradeshow booths, games, and much more. Registration to the awards is free to all and we look forward to celebrating and showing off Ontario’s best of the best when it comes to residential construction, design and marketing.

Live on November 10th, the public can vote online for their favourite project in the 2020 People's Choice Award on our interactive event portal. People's Choice Award contenders are the top finalists in Project of the Year Low-Rise, and Project of the Year High or Mid-Rise awards categories:

Acorn Developments, Lookout on the Knoll, Richmond Hill

Branthaven Homes, Upper West Side Condos, Oakville

Collecdev, Nørdic Condos, Toronto

Geranium, Allegro, Aurora

Metropia, Minto Communities, Union-Village, Markham

Minto Communities, 123 Portland, Toronto

Winners of the Ontario Builder of the Year and Ontario Renovator of the Year will be announced live on November 10th.

Thank you to our sponsors, for without them, this event would not be possible. Join Enbridge and Host James Cunningham for the AoD red carpet event, followed by the Live AoD ceremony co-presented by Federated and Rogers.

"The OHBA Awards of Distinction celebrates innovation and excellence in homebuilding, professional renovation, and sales and marketing in communities across the province," said OHBA President Bob Schickedanz who added, "The quality of entries this year was stellar considering the unique times we are facing, and I congratulate all of the 2020 AoD finalists."

About OHBA: As #homebeliever champions, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believes in the great Canadian dream of homeownership by supporting more housing choice and supply across Ontario. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province. www.ohba.ca

The 2020 finalists are (in alphabetical order):

ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

Production Built Home (One Storey)

Geranium for Courts of Canterbury "The Cavendish" - Port Perry

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Marz Homes for South Coast Village "The Oceanridge" - Crystal Beach

Mountainview Building Group for Saffron Estates "Monroe" - Fonthil l

Production Built Home (Two Storeys up to 2500 SF)

Activa Holdings Inc. for The Sandridge - A Minimalist Home for Maximum Style - Kitchener

Marz Homes for South Coast Village "Cape May" - Crystal Beach

Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village "Aspen Corner - Elevation F" - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Production Built Home (Two - Three Storeys 2501 SF and over)

Geranium for Allegro "The Forte" - Aurora

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, The Patton Design Studio)

Geranium for Edgewood "The Elmwood" - Pickering

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Minto Communities for Potter's Key "The Hampton" - Stittsville

(credit to: Tanya Collins Design Inc.)

Attached Multi-Unit Home

Rinaldi Homes (Niagara) Inc. for Unit 1 @ Drapers Creek "Type A" - Welland

Silvergate Homes Ltd. for Legends on the Green "Hazelton 57" - Chippawa

(credit to: Aristocrat Floors of the World, Artcraft Kitchens)

The Ironstone Building Company for Pure "Azul" - London

Custom Home (Up to 3000 SF)

Kawartha Lakes Construction for View Point - Stoney Lake Island Cottage Build - North Kawartha

OakWood for Let the Light in - Ottawa

Oke Woodsmith Building Systems Inc. for Deerfield Estate - Grand Bend

Custom Home (3001-5000 SF)

Built By Bespoke Inc. for The Mayfair Maison - Burlington

David Small Designs, Profile Custom Homes for The Last House - Mississauga

Trademark Homes for Country Gem - Oshawa

Mid-Rise Building (4 - 10 Storeys)

Alterra Group of Companies for 321 Davenport - Toronto

Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie

Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences - Oakville

(credit to: Ferris Rafauli - Architectural Design Build Group, Richard Wengle Architect Inc.)

High-Rise Building (11+ Storeys)

Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville

(credit to: II By IV Design, Kirkor Architects & Planners)

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)

Tridel for Tridel at The Well - Toronto

(credit to: II By IV Design, The Brand Factory, The MBTW Group / W Architect Inc., Wallman Architects)

High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite (4+ Storeys up to 800 SF)

Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville

Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto

(credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)

High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite (4+ Storeys 801 SF and over)

Georgian International for Mountain House at Windfall - Town of Blue Mountains

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeney&Co Architects, U31)

Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie

Lobby Entrance

Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville

Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto

(credit to: esQape Design, gh3*, Montana Steele Advertising)

Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences - Oakville

(credit to: Ferris Rafauli - Architectural Design Build Group)

RENOVATION (HOME OR CONDO)

Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value up to $250,000)

OakWood for Heritage Refresh - Ottawa

OakWood for Modern Luxury - Ottawa

Worton Homes for Clean Slate - Guelph

(credit to: Barber Glass, Ceramic Decor Centre, Core Electric, Patene Building Supplies)

Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value between: $250,001 - $500,000)

Concord Homes for Hilltop Haven - Amherstview

Keystone Ridge Developments Ltd. for Condo in the Sky - Toronto

Trademark Homes for Modern Farmhouse Oasis - Bowmanville

Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value over $500,001)

Kawartha Lakes Construction for Stoney Lake Cottage Remodel - Douro-Dummer

RND Construction Ltd. for 2020 Art Deco - Ottawa

(credit to: Christopher Simmonds Architect Inc.)

Windrush Hill Construction for Ridgewood in the Glen - St Catharines

(credit to: Aristocrat Floors of the World, Cotton Inc., Enns Cabinetry Inc., Regional Doors & Hardware)

Kitchen Renovation

Eagleview Construction for The Century Home Perfected - Waterloo

Keystone Ridge Developments Ltd. for Condo in the Sky - Toronto

OakWood for Purely Polished - Orleans

Bathroom Renovation

Eagleview Construction for The Century Home Perfected - Waterloo

OakWood for Modern Luxury - Ottawa

OakWood for Spa Retreat - Ottawa

ROOM DESIGN

New Home Kitchen (New Low-Rise Home up to 2500 SF)

Activa Holdings Inc. for The Sandridge - A Minimalist Home for Maximum Style - Kitchener

Georgian International for Braestone Estates - Oro-Medonte

Geranium for Courts of Canterbury - Port Perry

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

New Home Kitchen (New Low-Rise Home 2501 SF and over)

Accubuilt Construction Ltd. for Brawley - Whitby

Acorn Developments for Limerick Point - Richmond Hil l

(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc.)

Trademark Homes for Country Gem - Oshawa

High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite Kitchen

Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville

MOD Developments Inc. for 55C - Toronto

(credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.)

New Horizon Development Group for Bridgewater Residences on the Lake - Burlington

New Home Bathroom

Acorn Developments for Limerick Point - Richmond Hil l

(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc.)

David Small Designs, Profile Custom Homes for The Last House - Mississauga

MOD Developments Inc. for 55C - Toronto

(credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.)

Amenities

Aoyuan International for M2M - Toronto

(credit to: Ferris + Associates Inc., kg&a, Wallman Architects)

Georgian International for Mountain House at Windfall - Town of Blue Mountains

The Tricar Group for Azure - London

IMAGE & ADVERTISING

Low Rise Project Video (1-3 Storeys)

Geranium for Allegro - Aurora

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio , Sennova Canada)

Impact North Inc., LIV Communities for Nature's Grand - Brantford

Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)

High or Mid-Rise Project Video (4+ Storeys)

Tribute Communities for Y&S Condominiums - Toronto

(credit to: Ten Block Developments)

Tridel for Tridel At The Well "TWO SERIES. THREE CONDOS. INFINITE WAYS TO LIVE." - Toronto

Tridel for Tridel At The Well Community - Toronto

Social Media Campaign

Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)

Georgian International for Georgian Communities - Barrie

Minto Communities for Ottawa Brand Campaign - Ottawa

Website

Aspen Ridge Homes for CROSSTOWN - Toronto

Tribute Communities for Y&S Condominiums - Toronto

(credit to: Guidelines Advertising Inc., Ten Block)

Wastell Homes for Kokomo Beach Club - Port Stanley

(credit to: The Brand Factory)

Low Rise Ad Campaign (1-3 Storeys)

Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hil l

(credit to: Gladstone Media)

Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)

Reid's Heritage Homes for Hearthstone Circle - Guelph

(credit to: Ryan Design International)

High or Mid-Rise Ad Campaign (4+ Storeys)

Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Blackjet Inc.)

Minto Communities for The Saint - Toronto

(credit to: The Brand Factory)

Low-Rise Project Logo Branding (1-3 Storeys)

Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hil l

(credit to: Gladstone Media)

Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)

Sorbara Group of Companies for Trailways - Stouffville

(credit to: Apt. Agency)

High or Mid-Rise Project Logo Branding (4+ Storeys)

ELAD CANADA for Galleria on the Park - Toronto

Freed Development Corporation for ANX - Toronto

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Blackjet Inc.)

ON-SITE SALES PRESENTATION

New Home Sales Office (Up to 1500 SF)

Mountainview Building Group for Elements Urban Condominiums - St.Catharines

(credit to: PS Media House)

Pratt Hansen Group Inc. for Bistro 6 Condominiums - Barrie

Wastell Homes for Kokomo Beach Club - Port Stanley

(credit to: The Brand Factory)

New Home Sales Office (1501 SF and over)

Empire Communities for Empire Livingston - Hagersville

(credit to: Figure3)

MOD Developments Inc. for 55C - Toronto

(credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.)

Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie

Design / Decor Centre

National Homes for National Corporate - Concord

(credit to: McOuat Partnership)

OPUS Homes for OPUS Homes Decor Studio - Mississauga

(credit to: Ryan Design International)

Tridel for The Lobby - Toronto

(credit to: II By IV Design, The Brand Factory)

Model Home / Suite (Up to 2500 SF)

DECO Homes for Richlands - Richond Hil l

Fourteen Estates Ltd. for Eden Park - Newtonville

(credit to: Bone Structure, Cassidy & Co. Architectural Technologists)

Tridel for Ten York - Toronto

Model Home / Suite (2501 SF and over)

FarSight Homes for Estates at Sunset Ridge - Goodwood

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Cassidy & Co. Architectural Technologists, Colours & Concepts Inc.)

Geranium for Allegro - Aurora

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio)

National Homes for The Forest - Bradford

(credit to: McOuat Partnership)

Low-Rise Project Sales Brochure (1-3 Storeys)

Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hil l

(credit to: Gladstone Media)

Marshall Homes Corp. for HERE - Pickering

(credit to: MadHouse Advertising Inc.)

Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)

High or Mid-Rise Project Sales Brochure (4+ Storeys)

Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)

Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie

Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences - Oakville

(credit to: McOuat Partnership)

INNOVATION

Innovation Award

Drewlo Holdings Inc., The Ironstone Building Company for Rent.Save.Own Program - London

National Homes for National Corporate - Concord

(credit to: McOuat Partnership)

OPUS Homes for OPUS Safety First Construction Portal and Customer Service Portal - Woodbridge

(credit to: Ryan Design International)

PRESTIGE AWARDS

Project of the Year - Low-Rise

Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hil l

(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc., Gladstone Media, International Home Marketing Group Realty Inc., VA3 Design)

Geranium for Allegro - Aurora

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Digital Front, Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio)

Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Project of the Year - High or Mid-Rise

Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville

(credit to: II By IV Design, Kirkor Architects & Planners)

Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto

(credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)

OHBA People's Choice Award

Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hil l

(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc., Gladstone Media, International Home Marketing Group Realty Inc., VA3 Design)

Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville

(credit to: II By IV Design, Kirkor Architects & Planners)

Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto

(credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)

Geranium for Allegro - Aurora

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Digital Front, Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio)

Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)

