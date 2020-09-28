Ontario, Canada, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the 2020 Awards of Distinction (AoD) finalists. Judged by a panel of industry professionals from across Canada, entries were submitted into 42 categories showcasing excellence in building, design, professional renovation, and sales and marketing across Ontario. The complete list of finalists is available online at ohbaaod.ca.
Winners of the OHBA 2020 AoD will be announced November 10th via Live Broadcast with comedian and TV personality James Cunningham serving as host. This year’s Awards of Distinction co-presented by Federated Insurance and Rogers, will be conducted virtually in an interactive portal and includes everything from networking, live streams, tradeshow booths, games, and much more. Registration to the awards is free to all and we look forward to celebrating and showing off Ontario’s best of the best when it comes to residential construction, design and marketing.
Live on November 10th, the public can vote online for their favourite project in the 2020 People's Choice Award on our interactive event portal. People's Choice Award contenders are the top finalists in Project of the Year Low-Rise, and Project of the Year High or Mid-Rise awards categories:
Acorn Developments, Lookout on the Knoll, Richmond Hill
Branthaven Homes, Upper West Side Condos, Oakville
Collecdev, Nørdic Condos, Toronto
Geranium, Allegro, Aurora
Metropia, Minto Communities, Union-Village, Markham
Minto Communities, 123 Portland, Toronto
Winners of the Ontario Builder of the Year and Ontario Renovator of the Year will be announced live on November 10th.
Thank you to our sponsors, for without them, this event would not be possible. Join Enbridge and Host James Cunningham for the AoD red carpet event, followed by the Live AoD ceremony co-presented by Federated and Rogers.
"The OHBA Awards of Distinction celebrates innovation and excellence in homebuilding, professional renovation, and sales and marketing in communities across the province," said OHBA President Bob Schickedanz who added, "The quality of entries this year was stellar considering the unique times we are facing, and I congratulate all of the 2020 AoD finalists."
About OHBA: As #homebeliever champions, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believes in the great Canadian dream of homeownership by supporting more housing choice and supply across Ontario. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province. www.ohba.ca
The 2020 finalists are (in alphabetical order):
ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN
Production Built Home (One Storey)
Geranium for Courts of Canterbury "The Cavendish" - Port Perry
(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.)
Marz Homes for South Coast Village "The Oceanridge" - Crystal Beach
Mountainview Building Group for Saffron Estates "Monroe" - Fonthill
Production Built Home (Two Storeys up to 2500 SF)
Activa Holdings Inc. for The Sandridge - A Minimalist Home for Maximum Style - Kitchener
Marz Homes for South Coast Village "Cape May" - Crystal Beach
Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village "Aspen Corner - Elevation F" - Markham
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)
Production Built Home (Two - Three Storeys 2501 SF and over)
Geranium for Allegro "The Forte" - Aurora
(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, The Patton Design Studio)
Geranium for Edgewood "The Elmwood" - Pickering
(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.)
Minto Communities for Potter's Key "The Hampton" - Stittsville
(credit to: Tanya Collins Design Inc.)
Attached Multi-Unit Home
Rinaldi Homes (Niagara) Inc. for Unit 1 @ Drapers Creek "Type A" - Welland
Silvergate Homes Ltd. for Legends on the Green "Hazelton 57" - Chippawa
(credit to: Aristocrat Floors of the World, Artcraft Kitchens)
The Ironstone Building Company for Pure "Azul" - London
Custom Home (Up to 3000 SF)
Kawartha Lakes Construction for View Point - Stoney Lake Island Cottage Build - North Kawartha
OakWood for Let the Light in - Ottawa
Oke Woodsmith Building Systems Inc. for Deerfield Estate - Grand Bend
Custom Home (3001-5000 SF)
Built By Bespoke Inc. for The Mayfair Maison - Burlington
David Small Designs, Profile Custom Homes for The Last House - Mississauga
Trademark Homes for Country Gem - Oshawa
Mid-Rise Building (4 - 10 Storeys)
Alterra Group of Companies for 321 Davenport - Toronto
Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie
Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences - Oakville
(credit to: Ferris Rafauli - Architectural Design Build Group, Richard Wengle Architect Inc.)
High-Rise Building (11+ Storeys)
Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville
(credit to: II By IV Design, Kirkor Architects & Planners)
Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto
(credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)
Tridel for Tridel at The Well - Toronto
(credit to: II By IV Design, The Brand Factory, The MBTW Group / W Architect Inc., Wallman Architects)
High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite (4+ Storeys up to 800 SF)
Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville
Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto
(credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)
Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto
(credit to: Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)
High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite (4+ Storeys 801 SF and over)
Georgian International for Mountain House at Windfall - Town of Blue Mountains
Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto
(credit to: Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeney&Co Architects, U31)
Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie
Lobby Entrance
Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville
Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto
(credit to: esQape Design, gh3*, Montana Steele Advertising)
Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences - Oakville
(credit to: Ferris Rafauli - Architectural Design Build Group)
RENOVATION (HOME OR CONDO)
Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value up to $250,000)
OakWood for Heritage Refresh - Ottawa
OakWood for Modern Luxury - Ottawa
Worton Homes for Clean Slate - Guelph
(credit to: Barber Glass, Ceramic Decor Centre, Core Electric, Patene Building Supplies)
Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value between: $250,001 - $500,000)
Concord Homes for Hilltop Haven - Amherstview
Keystone Ridge Developments Ltd. for Condo in the Sky - Toronto
Trademark Homes for Modern Farmhouse Oasis - Bowmanville
Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value over $500,001)
Kawartha Lakes Construction for Stoney Lake Cottage Remodel - Douro-Dummer
RND Construction Ltd. for 2020 Art Deco - Ottawa
(credit to: Christopher Simmonds Architect Inc.)
Windrush Hill Construction for Ridgewood in the Glen - St Catharines
(credit to: Aristocrat Floors of the World, Cotton Inc., Enns Cabinetry Inc., Regional Doors & Hardware)
Kitchen Renovation
Eagleview Construction for The Century Home Perfected - Waterloo
Keystone Ridge Developments Ltd. for Condo in the Sky - Toronto
OakWood for Purely Polished - Orleans
Bathroom Renovation
Eagleview Construction for The Century Home Perfected - Waterloo
OakWood for Modern Luxury - Ottawa
OakWood for Spa Retreat - Ottawa
ROOM DESIGN
New Home Kitchen (New Low-Rise Home up to 2500 SF)
Activa Holdings Inc. for The Sandridge - A Minimalist Home for Maximum Style - Kitchener
Georgian International for Braestone Estates - Oro-Medonte
Geranium for Courts of Canterbury - Port Perry
(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.)
New Home Kitchen (New Low-Rise Home 2501 SF and over)
Accubuilt Construction Ltd. for Brawley - Whitby
Acorn Developments for Limerick Point - Richmond Hill
(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc.)
Trademark Homes for Country Gem - Oshawa
High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite Kitchen
Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville
MOD Developments Inc. for 55C - Toronto
(credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.)
New Horizon Development Group for Bridgewater Residences on the Lake - Burlington
New Home Bathroom
Acorn Developments for Limerick Point - Richmond Hill
(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc.)
David Small Designs, Profile Custom Homes for The Last House - Mississauga
MOD Developments Inc. for 55C - Toronto
(credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.)
Amenities
Aoyuan International for M2M - Toronto
(credit to: Ferris + Associates Inc., kg&a, Wallman Architects)
Georgian International for Mountain House at Windfall - Town of Blue Mountains
The Tricar Group for Azure - London
IMAGE & ADVERTISING
Low Rise Project Video (1-3 Storeys)
Geranium for Allegro - Aurora
(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio , Sennova Canada)
Impact North Inc., LIV Communities for Nature's Grand - Brantford
Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)
High or Mid-Rise Project Video (4+ Storeys)
Tribute Communities for Y&S Condominiums - Toronto
(credit to: Ten Block Developments)
Tridel for Tridel At The Well "TWO SERIES. THREE CONDOS. INFINITE WAYS TO LIVE." - Toronto
Tridel for Tridel At The Well Community - Toronto
Social Media Campaign
Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)
Georgian International for Georgian Communities - Barrie
Minto Communities for Ottawa Brand Campaign - Ottawa
Website
Aspen Ridge Homes for CROSSTOWN - Toronto
Tribute Communities for Y&S Condominiums - Toronto
(credit to: Guidelines Advertising Inc., Ten Block)
Wastell Homes for Kokomo Beach Club - Port Stanley
(credit to: The Brand Factory)
Low Rise Ad Campaign (1-3 Storeys)
Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill
(credit to: Gladstone Media)
Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)
Reid's Heritage Homes for Hearthstone Circle - Guelph
(credit to: Ryan Design International)
High or Mid-Rise Ad Campaign (4+ Storeys)
Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)
Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto
(credit to: Blackjet Inc.)
Minto Communities for The Saint - Toronto
(credit to: The Brand Factory)
Low-Rise Project Logo Branding (1-3 Storeys)
Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill
(credit to: Gladstone Media)
Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)
Sorbara Group of Companies for Trailways - Stouffville
(credit to: Apt. Agency)
High or Mid-Rise Project Logo Branding (4+ Storeys)
ELAD CANADA for Galleria on the Park - Toronto
Freed Development Corporation for ANX - Toronto
Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto
(credit to: Blackjet Inc.)
ON-SITE SALES PRESENTATION
New Home Sales Office (Up to 1500 SF)
Mountainview Building Group for Elements Urban Condominiums - St.Catharines
(credit to: PS Media House)
Pratt Hansen Group Inc. for Bistro 6 Condominiums - Barrie
Wastell Homes for Kokomo Beach Club - Port Stanley
(credit to: The Brand Factory)
New Home Sales Office (1501 SF and over)
Empire Communities for Empire Livingston - Hagersville
(credit to: Figure3)
MOD Developments Inc. for 55C - Toronto
(credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.)
Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie
Design / Decor Centre
National Homes for National Corporate - Concord
(credit to: McOuat Partnership)
OPUS Homes for OPUS Homes Decor Studio - Mississauga
(credit to: Ryan Design International)
Tridel for The Lobby - Toronto
(credit to: II By IV Design, The Brand Factory)
Model Home / Suite (Up to 2500 SF)
DECO Homes for Richlands - Richond Hill
Fourteen Estates Ltd. for Eden Park - Newtonville
(credit to: Bone Structure, Cassidy & Co. Architectural Technologists)
Tridel for Ten York - Toronto
Model Home / Suite (2501 SF and over)
FarSight Homes for Estates at Sunset Ridge - Goodwood
(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Cassidy & Co. Architectural Technologists, Colours & Concepts Inc.)
Geranium for Allegro - Aurora
(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio)
National Homes for The Forest - Bradford
(credit to: McOuat Partnership)
Low-Rise Project Sales Brochure (1-3 Storeys)
Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill
(credit to: Gladstone Media)
Marshall Homes Corp. for HERE - Pickering
(credit to: MadHouse Advertising Inc.)
Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)
High or Mid-Rise Project Sales Brochure (4+ Storeys)
Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)
Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd., Valour Group for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie
Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences - Oakville
(credit to: McOuat Partnership)
INNOVATION
Innovation Award
Drewlo Holdings Inc., The Ironstone Building Company for Rent.Save.Own Program - London
National Homes for National Corporate - Concord
(credit to: McOuat Partnership)
OPUS Homes for OPUS Safety First Construction Portal and Customer Service Portal - Woodbridge
(credit to: Ryan Design International)
PRESTIGE AWARDS
Project of the Year - Low-Rise
Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill
(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc., Gladstone Media, International Home Marketing Group Realty Inc., VA3 Design)
Geranium for Allegro - Aurora
(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Digital Front, Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio)
Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)
Project of the Year - High or Mid-Rise
Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville
(credit to: II By IV Design, Kirkor Architects & Planners)
Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto
(credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)
Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto
(credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)
OHBA People's Choice Award
Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill
(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc., Gladstone Media, International Home Marketing Group Realty Inc., VA3 Design)
Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville
(credit to: II By IV Design, Kirkor Architects & Planners)
Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto
(credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)
Geranium for Allegro - Aurora
(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Digital Front, Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio)
Metropia, Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham
(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)
Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto
(credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)
