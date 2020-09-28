New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Fryer Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975410/?utm_source=GNW

They are available both in digital and manual forms. A manual air fryer is a kind of analog air fryer that generally has two dials, for time and temperature, and indicator lights to show when the unit is on and preheated. A digital air fryer is a programmed air fryer that has a digital control board that incorporates an LCD screen and a touchpad. The Digital model offers programmable timers without resetting the timer.



The worldwide air fryers market is fundamentally driven by the increment in the number of health-conscious individuals opting for oil-free food, so as to limit cholesterol levels. Moreover, increment in the disposable income of consumers, research and development, and technological advancements in the business are leading factors boosting the development of the air fryer market. Air fryers are the updated versions of electric fryers. Accessibility of a massive range of innovatively progressed air fryer items is bringing about a rising customer base and this is foreseen to fuel the market in the years to come.



The surge in popularity of air fryers attributable to the preparation of food items with up to 80% less fat than food prepared with different sorts of customary fryers has brought about expanded demand for air fryers. In addition, the rise in consumer awareness toward the item, extensive marketing and advertising by top brands and move in customer inclination toward air fryers expand the demand from the residential segment. Not just ease of convenience and level of comfort, e-commerce empowers users to dive deep for the information of a particular item, costs and advantages comparison, and thorough worth assessment before buying.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Digital and Manual. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Newell Brands, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Breville Group Limited, Groupe SEB, SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity), Cuisinart Corporation (Conair Corporation), Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited, GoWISE USA and NuWave, LLC.



Strategies deployed in Air Fryers Market



Jul-2020: Shark Ninja is introducing the new Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer. The fryer features a two-basket cooking system for additional versatility compared with traditional air fryers. The air fryer’s 8-quart capacity and DualZone technology helps the user cook two foods in two ways, and finish at the same time.



Sep-2019: Philips introduced Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology. The technology simplifies the cooking process by removing the uncertainty. The airfryer’s unique fat removal technology uses a ‘tornado’ of hot air to remove excess fat, which is then captured in the bottom of the fryer for easy disposal. Additionally, the airfryer can bake, grill and roast.



Aug-2019: Ninja unveiled its latest lineup of kitchen products, each innovatively designed to solve everyday home and kitchen needs. The products include four additions to the Foodi family—Ninja Foodi Grill, Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, Ninja Foodi Cold and Hot Blenders, and an 8-quart Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker as well as the Ninja Blenders DUO with Micro-Juice Technology.



Mar-2019: Cuisinart broadened its food prep kitchen electrics assortment with the launch of several new items including a new air fryer, countertop ovens, and pressure cookers. The company’s compact air fryer features a small footprint and is offered in a brushed stainless steel design.



Jun-2018: Oster, a division of Newell Brands, launched its DuraCeramic air fryer. This air fryer provides several features including a tilt function and non-stick rotating bowlthe air fryer’s titanium-infused DuraCeramic coated pan. The coated pan is eight times more durable than a regular non-stick surface and can cook 30% faster than ordinary non-stick surfaces.



Dec-2017: Black + Decker collaborated with Stovekraft Pvt. Ltd. for the licensing program. Following the collaboration, the latter company aimed to introduce a line of Black + Decker branded kitchen and home appliances including Blenders & Juicers, OTG, Kettles, Coffee Makers, Toasters, Food Processors, Air Fryers, Cookware, Rice Cookers, Induction Cooktops, Room Heaters, and Air Coolers to name a few.



Mar-2017: Groupe SEB entered into India by launching a new brand Tefal with a premium range of products across segments such as Cookware, Food & Drink Preparation, Breakfast, Linen Care and Home Care.



