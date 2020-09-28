New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Affective Computing Market By Component, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975409/?utm_source=GNW

It predicts interactions between human beings and a computer, in which the computer recognizes the stimuli of the user and responds accordingly. For example, a computation device that is operated by emotional artificial intelligence can potentially examine the facial gestures of a student while he is studying a particular subject, and understand whether there is any problem in understanding a particular topic, and give directions to the student about the suitable resources that are helpful in understanding the topic.



Several supportive devices, such as cameras and sensors, assist in collecting the inputs in various forms such as different physical and facial gestures. These inputs are further scanned by different algorithms for analysis to estimate the emotional state of the user. Other subtle or subconscious signs of the users can also be addressed by using suitable devices and appropriate IT systems to smooth effective interactions. As a result of this, Affective computing is finding and exploring its applications across various industries and industry verticals to estimate and examine subconscious feedbacks of the customers.



The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has prompted organizations to put up a break to the biometric participation for workers. This has given the opportunities to the technologies which are beyond the physical interactions. Lockdowns are now coming to an end in many of the geographies and organizations are step by step resuming activities from their premises. At this point, organizations stay excited about embracing gestures, speech, and facial acknowledgment programming for attendance purposes as well as for all the applications utilizing biometric boundaries. For example, a gesture-based or voice-based contactless biometrics framework could be actualized at air terminals for getting tickets. Ventures would be adopting Affective computing touchless cooperation on a priority basis and at a fast pace in the wake of the episode of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Hardware. Software segment is further classified across Speech Recognition, Enterprise Software, Face Recognition, Analytics Software and Others. Hardware segment is further segmented into Sensors, Storage Devices & Processors and Cameras & Others. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Touch Based and Touchless. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc. and Apple, Inc. are the forerunners in the Affective Computing Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., and Vocalis Health, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Qualcomm, Inc., and Elliptic Laboratories A/S are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Congnitec Systems GmbH, GestureTek, Inc., Eyesight Technologies Ltd., and Vocalis Health.



Recent strategies deployed in Affective Computing Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2020: Elliptic Labs collaborated with Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem. Following the collaboration, the former company’s AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform would be available to OEMs designing devices based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. This collaboration provided critical user experiences, such as contextual awareness with Elliptic’s INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor and AI Virtual Presence Sensor, and an intuitive user interface with AI Virtual Gesture Sensor, for the smartphone industry’s next growth phase with 5G’s expansion.



Apr-2020: Elliptic Labs extended its collaboration with Xiaomi, the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer. Together, the companies launched the Mi 10 Youth and Mi 10 Lite smartphones, the latest Xiaomi smartphones to feature Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor.



Mar-2020: Qualcomm announced its collaboration with Infineon, a semiconductor manufacturing company. The collaboration was aimed to develop a reference design for a new 3D authentication system. The system is built with Infineon’s REAL3 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor and is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. Together, the companies unveiled a new 3D image sensor with VGA resolution.



Feb-2020: Qualcomm collaborated with TrinamiX GmbH, a leader in 3D imaging and infrared sensing technologies. The latter company joined Qualcomm Software Accelerator Program to enable its patented technology for "live skin" detection as the new gold-standard for facial recognition across mobile devices. Through this collaboration, the OEM customers will now be able to use the TrinamiX proprietary "Beam Profile Analysis" technology, which extracts 3 data streams from a single camera system: a 2D IR image, a 3D depth map, and material classification.



Jan-2020: Elliptic Labs came into partnership with Texas Instruments, a technology company. Following the partnership, Elliptic launched the new ultrasonic sensing capabilities for next-generation smart devices based on audio amplifier technology from Texas Instruments (TI). When used with TI’s TAS5825M Class-D audio amplifier, Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform software enabled designers to easily add new interactive features to their systems through the transmission of always-on, low-power ultrasonic tones from the amplifier.



Jun-2019: Eyesight Technologies partnered with Ambarella, a fabless semiconductor design company. Under the partnership, the companies integrated its biometric facial -recognition-powered DriverSense driver monitoring system (DMS) with Ambarella CVflow automotive SoCs (system-on-chips) to enable OEMs and Tier-1 automotive manufactures to offer driver recognition and attentiveness monitoring.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2020: Apple acquired Xnor.ai, a Seattle startup specializing in low-power, edge-based artificial intelligence tools. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to embed its AI-enabled image recognition tools as the standard features in future iPhones and webcams.



May-2018: Microsoft signed an agreement to acquire XOXCO, a company with conversational AI, and bot development capabilities. The acquisition would amplify the company’s focus on conversational AI, as well as to develop tools for empowering people to create experiences that do more with speech and language.



Jan-2016: Apple took over Emotient, a company that uses artificial intelligence to analyze the facial expression and detect emotion. The acquisition helped Apple in providing businesses with ’Emotient KPIs’ in three areas: attention, engagement, and sentiment. This enabled businesses to better understand the emotional connection and attention being given to their advertising and products.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2020: Google announced an update for the Pixel 4. The feature requires users to have their eyes open when using face unlock to open the phone. The update introduces a “require eyes to be open” feature, which is enabled by default. It offers an extra security measure, but it can be disabled through the option in the Pixel 4’s face unlock settings.



Jun-2019: Microsoft released four free “Eyes First” games for people with speech and mobility disabilities. They can play games, such as tile slide, match two, double up, and maze using the eye gaze input.



