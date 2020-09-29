New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724795/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive steering gearbox market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for high torque and performance in trucks and stringent regulations to control emissions. In addition, growing demand for high torque and performance in trucks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive steering gearbox market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive steering gearbox market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Electric power steering

• Hydraulic power steering

• Electro-hydraulic power steering



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing adoption of electric power steering as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive steering gearbox market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive steering gearbox market covers the following areas:

