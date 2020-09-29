New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Iodine Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483042/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on iodine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the smartphone industry and high volume consumption in x-ray contrast media. In addition, growth of the smartphone industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The iodine market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The iodine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• X-ray contrast media

• Pharmaceuticals

• LCD and LED screens

• Nutrition

• Others



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the huge iodine reserves as one of the prime reasons driving the iodine market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our iodine market covers the following areas:

• Iodine market sizing

• Iodine market forecast

• Iodine market industry analysis





