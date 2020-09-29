MEAD, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Besch was raised in the home of a Pentecostal preacher in the farmlands of Wisconsin, where he was bullied as a young boy for being a chubby, shy, church boy. Through a lifetime journey and research of various leaders and mentors, including his father, he overcame low self-esteem, shame, and anger, and loves to share with others how to go from being bullied to being blessed.

Set for a new marketing campaign, “From Bullied to Blessed: Keys to Overcoming Obstacles in Your Life & Learning to Enjoy the Ride” (published by WestBow Press on January 2018) tells Besch’s story of hopelessness, low self-esteem, suicidal and overcoming victim mentality to a life that thrives, full of hope and success. It is an inspirational autobiography about how he went from being bullied and shamed to becoming a strong and courageous person. It is intended for people to learn to correct their thoughts and believe in themselves. It serves to encourage and motivate them to step out in faith and pursue their God given dreams and desires.

“You cannot change the past, but there is a way to deal with your painful memories and emotions that exist deep inside the small crevasses of your heart,” Besch points out. “You can reprogram the thought patterns in your mind and replace those toxic memories that continue to surface and haunt you. It’s time to move forward to your destiny.” With so much chaos in the world, Besch hopes to offer hope to a world full of bullies with all the current racism, police brutality, child abuse and violence.

“From Bullied to Blessed: Keys to Overcoming Obstacles in Your Life & Learning to Enjoy the Ride” aims to remind readers that they can succeed in life and enjoy its journey with positive thoughts of themselves and what God says about them. Prayers for protection, wisdom, guidance are included. It goes beyond self-help and enters the spiritual dimension of creative power they all possess to live healthy, wealthy, successful lives with daily joy and abundance. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Bullied-Blessed-Overcoming-Obstacles-Learning/dp/1973609096.

About the Author

David Besch has been successful in banking and finance for 25 years. He obtained his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Evangel University, and his Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University. He went from being a short, chubby, tuba player in the high school band, to making a college football team as well as being a competitive bodybuilder. He has been involved in worship and music ministry his entire life, and has a heart for those who have been bullied. He resides in Colorado with his wife Steffani where they were involved in marriage counseling and worked with the youth together at Rez Church. Besch has sat on the board of directors for Project Self-Sufficiency and is a board member and past president of House of Neighborly Service in Loveland, Colorado — a nonprofit that assists the homeless. He has three sons and a daughter-in-law, and enjoys all Colorado outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, skiing and hiking with his family.

