POULSBO, Wash., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlighting the power of love, Lang Charters’ memoir “Falling Into Love: The Transformative Power of Community” (published by Balboa Press UK) shares one man’s story of nearly dying, loss, sorrow, transformation, relationship, kindness, care, healing, and God’s goodness.

During a family hike in 2008, Charters slipped, slid, and fell 30 feet off a cliff onto boulders below. This memoir tells the tale of his accident and recovery, while reflecting on the healing, life-saving, and transformative power of love from God, friends, family, medical workers, and beyond.

“Change is both one of life’s few constants, and also what we dread, resist, and push against the most. My life was turned completely upside down in this book, yet by the grace of God, friends, family, medical professionals, and beyond, I emerged on the other side more full of life and love than ever,” the author says. “As we still sit in the great unknown of navigating a pandemic and healing the racial divide in our country, I believe my book’s message of hope and love, grounded in tragedy and heartache, is more relevant than ever.”

About the Author

Lang Charters, a retired Air Force serviceman, is working on a doctorate in spiritual formation. He lives in Poulsbo, Washington, with his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Lara, while using his Master of Divinity to help people grow into greater aliveness by teaching yoga. More information about Charters and “Falling Into Love” can be found on his website: http://www.lightlovelang.com.

