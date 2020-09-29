MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inely Cesna and Laurence Murphy wanted to support the creation of a more conscious world aware of its capacity to choose the good. It is for this reason that they release “Critical Axis: Consciousness of Choice in Times of Change” (published by Balboa Press), a book that presents an integration of disciplines with the spiritual dimensions that animate and empower human life.

This book empowers the reader to become a co-creator, more conscious of the impact of their choices on the world they live in. Based on the themes of the world's great religions and mythologies, as well as the most advanced notions in science and the depth of experience in the history of civilization, how people have responded to key moments in history became the character of the emerging reality. Therefore, how they respond to their present reality will, as a result, determine who they will become.

“In the midst of crises in social justice, environment, international health in the pandemic, nothing can be more important than our capacity to choose because the choices we make, either consciously or unconsciously, determine not only our future but the caliber of our lives and our capacity for love,” the authors state. When asked what they want readers to take away from their writing of this book, the authors say, “We would like the reader to reflect on the impact of their choices in the world they live in. Every decision we make, from the smallest to the largest, plays a role in the harmony of the world as a whole, or the lack thereof. The individual is the part which transforms the sum. Through our conscious choices, we become responsible co-creators of our emerging reality.”

“Critical Axis: Consciousness of Choice in Times of Change” is part of the teaching offered by Cesna through the Institute For Next Level Leadership, which develop the individual's capacity to lead their own potential from inside out while inspiring and leading others. It was also structured into a course offered by Murphy at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Critical-Axis-Consciousness-Choice-Change/dp/1982250364

“Critical Axis: Consciousness of Choice in Times of Change”

By Inely Cesna, Laurence Murphy

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 208 pages | ISBN 9781982250386

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 208 pages | ISBN 9781982250362

E-Book | 208 pages | ISBN 9781982250379

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Authors

Inely Cássia Cesna holds a doctorate in spiritual science, a master’s degree in spiritual psychology, and a Juris Doctor in law. She is an international coach encouraging the development of meaningful levels of leadership and spiritual awareness, and the founder of the Institute For Next Level Leadership.

Laurence Lyons Murphy holds a doctorate in comparative literature from Rutgers University and has taught philosophy at Rutgers University and Tyler School of Art. At Temple University, Philadelphia, he served as the executive coordinator for the Intellectual Heritage Program and at Point Park University, Pittsburgh, the director of interdisciplinary studies.

