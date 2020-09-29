ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Deborah-Marie Diamond’s debut “visionary” novel “Union of the Masters” (published by Balboa Press) Christ, Buddha, and Running Bear Eagle — an Apache medicine woman — return to Earth at the same time and place, coastal Oregon, to help humankind evolve into beings of love and compassion.

Set in the present time, “Union of the Masters” aims to vividly evoke enlightened beings as they share not only the essence of their spiritual teachings, but also their humanity. Christ, Buddha, and Running Bear Eagle convey the importance of people’s connection, not their separation, and the desperate need to find that connection now. By presenting their teachings, they lay the foundation for a global cultural shift to a new era of love, compassion, and peace. With the help of the enlightened beings, people begin to create a world that works for everyone, that is spiritually fulfilling, socially just, and environmentally sustainable.

Diamond hopes her book will show readers “That there is a way out of this chaos, and it’s the path of active love. There is an urgency to act now to reverse climate change and everyone can do something. It begins with a shift from feeling separate to knowing that we are all profoundly interconnected.”

“Union of the Masters” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Union-Masters-Deborah-Marie-Diamond/dp/1982249978.

“Union of the Masters”

By Deborah-Marie Diamond

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781982249991

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781982249977

E-Book | 236 pages | ISBN 9781982249984

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

After graduate school at the University of Colorado, Deborah-Marie Diamond studied herbology, western nutrition, acupressure, and Ayurvedic nutrition. She realized that the future of health was in quantum healing, so she embarked on an intensive 10-year training with native shamans and medicine women. She is the founder of Circle of Life Center, a three-year certified Healing School and Diamond Mystery School. She is an insight meditation teacher, and a new thought minister. She has been active in the environmental movement for decades and is presently working with the Pachamama Alliance. Her religion is love. She is dedicated to the awakening of the planetary consciousness that people are intrinsically interconnected — the fundamental principle of oneness. She lives and teaches that living in sacred relationship brings awareness, peace, and health to all beings and the planet. She is currently public speaking and lives in Asheville, North Carolina.

