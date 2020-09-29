Dublin, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbine Control Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wind Turbine Control Systems market accounted for $6.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.70 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth include advancements in blades, introduction of reliable gearboxes, digitization of processes, robust cybersecurity solutions and scalable hardware, increase in global demand for electricity, and increasing R&D. However, availability of cheaper alternate sources of energy is restraining market growth.



Wind turbine control systems are essential for the reliable, efficient and safe functioning of wind turbines. They are fitted with sensors that gather data on wind conditions, power generation, vibration, lubricants, rotor and generator speed and other parameters, which are then sent for analysis to a computer.



By application, the onshore segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, due to a large number of onshore wind turbines and lower investments compared to those required for installation of offshore wind turbines. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the wind energy industry from countries in the region such as China and India and rise in the number of wind farms in the region.



Demand for electricity has increased in China, owing to steady economic growth and industrial demand. Demand for electricity has also increased in some other countries of Asia Pacific such as India, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Installation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Retrofits

5.3 New Installations



6 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Sensors

6.3.2 Drives & Motors

6.3.3 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.3.4 Other Hardwares

6.3.4.1 Cables

6.3.4.2 Actuators

6.3.4.3 Switches



7 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Main Control Systems

7.3 Condition Monitoring Systems

7.4 Yaw Systems

7.5 Pitch Systems



8 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Offshore

8.3 Onshore

8.4 Small Turbines

8.5 Large Turbines



9 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Generator Torque Control

9.3 Blade Pitch Control



10 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 KK Wind Solutions

12.2 Moog Inc.

12.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.4 Bachmann electronic GmbH

12.5 ABB

12.6 CORDYNE, Inc.

12.7 Mita-Teknik

12.8 General Electric

12.9 Siemens

12.10 Pepperl+Fuchs

12.11 Emerson Electric Co.

12.12 DEIF Group

12.13 AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR (AMSC)

12.14 Vestas



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72n7z3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900