Dublin, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbine Control Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wind Turbine Control Systems market accounted for $6.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.70 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling market growth include advancements in blades, introduction of reliable gearboxes, digitization of processes, robust cybersecurity solutions and scalable hardware, increase in global demand for electricity, and increasing R&D. However, availability of cheaper alternate sources of energy is restraining market growth.
Wind turbine control systems are essential for the reliable, efficient and safe functioning of wind turbines. They are fitted with sensors that gather data on wind conditions, power generation, vibration, lubricants, rotor and generator speed and other parameters, which are then sent for analysis to a computer.
By application, the onshore segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, due to a large number of onshore wind turbines and lower investments compared to those required for installation of offshore wind turbines. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the wind energy industry from countries in the region such as China and India and rise in the number of wind farms in the region.
Demand for electricity has increased in China, owing to steady economic growth and industrial demand. Demand for electricity has also increased in some other countries of Asia Pacific such as India, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Installation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Retrofits
5.3 New Installations
6 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Sensors
6.3.2 Drives & Motors
6.3.3 Human Machine Interface (HMI)
6.3.4 Other Hardwares
6.3.4.1 Cables
6.3.4.2 Actuators
6.3.4.3 Switches
7 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Main Control Systems
7.3 Condition Monitoring Systems
7.4 Yaw Systems
7.5 Pitch Systems
8 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Offshore
8.3 Onshore
8.4 Small Turbines
8.5 Large Turbines
9 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Product Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Generator Torque Control
9.3 Blade Pitch Control
10 Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 KK Wind Solutions
12.2 Moog Inc.
12.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
12.4 Bachmann electronic GmbH
12.5 ABB
12.6 CORDYNE, Inc.
12.7 Mita-Teknik
12.8 General Electric
12.9 Siemens
12.10 Pepperl+Fuchs
12.11 Emerson Electric Co.
12.12 DEIF Group
12.13 AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR (AMSC)
12.14 Vestas
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72n7z3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: