Throughout the book, readers will get a glimpse into Hartness, Sr.’s dedicated quest to put the pieces together from his family’s past. When he was younger, he often asked his mother what happened to his father. Little did he know, his mother had decided the answer would be revealed at her death. When Hartness, Sr. finally found the truth of his parents’ short-lived romance, he knew that he was not the only one on this journey of parental discovery.



“When I was little, I always asked my mom who my biological father was,” said Hartness, Sr. “One day, I kept pressing her, and her answer was ‘Someday you’ll know!’ which is where the title of my book came from. I wanted to share my lifetime quest to discover the identity of my father. I hope my story will encourage others on similar odysseys to persevere on their journey and to never give up.”



“Someday … You'll Know!" will serve as a model that will inspire other people to ask questions and if they cannot find those answers to further their investigation like he did. Ultimately, readers will meet many individuals whose valuable input helped reassemble various puzzle pieces to the author’s 50-year search. Hartness, Sr.’s quest was successful, and his years of dedication are beautifully sketched in his memoir.



“Someday … You’ll Know!”

By Richard L. Hartness, Sr.

ISBN: 978-1-4582-2291-6 (softcover); 978-1-4582-2292-3 (hardcover); 978-1-4582-2293-0 (eBook)

About the author

Richard L. Hartness, Sr., Wynne, Arkansas, native while pursuing a 35- year career in supply chain management, earned an MA in history. After retiring in 2006, he earned a second MA in heritage studies. He is a past charter president of both the Cross County and Mississippi County historical societies and a past member of the Poinsett, St. Francis and Faulkner county societies. He is a published author of books, booklets and several journal articles on Arkansas topics and is a public speaker. The inspiration behind his personal advocacy for Arkansas topics initially came from listening to his maternal grandmother describe her family photograph collection. This was enhanced through fifty-eight years of curiosity about who his soldier-father was - the subject of this current endeavor. Richard and his wife are currently living in Jonesboro.





