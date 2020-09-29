Dublin, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Testing Market with COVID-19 impact, By Services (Testing, Inspection , Certification), Sourcing , Technology (Active Implant, IVD, Orthopedic & Dental, Opthalmic, Vascular), Class, Testing, Region) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Medical Device Testing Market Was Valued at USD 9.3 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 11.8 Billion by 2025; Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2025.

The harmonization of standards, growing consumption of medical devices in emerging countries, increasing need of validation and verification for medical devices, the imposition of rigorous government regulations, the growing trend of outsourcing medical device testing services and standards across medical devices will drive the growth of medical device testing market.

The medical device testing market is growing due to the increasing need of verification and validation for medical devices. The in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical device segment held the largest share of the medical device testing market in 2019, owing to the increasing demand for rapid testing kits and other diagnostics devices across regions. The active implant medical device segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the implementation of stringent regulations to ensure that the implantable medical devices are fit for the human body.

The market for medical device testing is primarily driven by the continuously rising number of COVID-19 cases leading to the increasing number of ICU beds, which leads to the growing demand for COVID-19 priority medical devices. The market is also driven by factors such as the increased requirement for PPE kits and N95 masks globally and rising demand for ventilators for the effective management of critical COVID-19 patients.



The demand for in-vitro diagnostic products due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase mainly due to factors such as market demand for rapid-test products and a sharp rise in the target patient population in a few countries. However, delays in non-urgent treatment and surgical procedures and the impact on supply chain and logistics due to lockdown are likely to restrain the growth of this market

