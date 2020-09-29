Dublin, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibacterial Materials for Textiles Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global antibacterial materials for textiles market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global antibacterial materials for textiles market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on antibacterial materials for textiles market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on antibacterial materials for textiles market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global antibacterial materials for textiles market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global antibacterial materials for textiles market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The global demand for sportswear and apparel is continuing to upsurge due to the rising awareness about fitness and health

Growing awareness about fitness, increasing disposable incomes, growing warble technology

2) Restraints

Environmental concerns regarding these agents which may hamper the growth of the market

3) Opportunities

The elevation of a healthier & physically active lifestyle will upsurge the demand

Segment Covered



The Global Antibacterial Materials for Textiles Market by Active Agent

Synthetic Organic Compounds

Metal & Metallic Salts

Bio Based Agents

Others

The Global Antibacterial Materials for Textiles Market by Fabric

Cotton

Polyester

Polyamide

Others

The Global Antibacterial Materials for Textiles Market by Application

Medical Textile

Commercial Textile

Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial Textile

Others

Company Profiles

Milliken & Company

Unitika Limited

Trevira GmbH

Thai acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd.

Purthread Technologies Inc.

Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc.

Lifethread LLC

Herculite Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Sinterama

