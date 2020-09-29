|Series
|RIKV 21 0215
|RIKV 21 0915
|Settlement Date
|10/01/2020
|10/01/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|35,850
|1,200
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.564
|/
|1.151
|98.945
|/
|1.100
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|9
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|47,850
|21,800
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|3
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|3
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.564
|/
|1.151
|98.945
|/
|1.100
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.621
|/
|1.000
|98.992
|/
|1.050
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.564
|/
|1.151
|98.945
|/
|1.100
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.578
|/
|1.114
|98.968
|/
|1.076
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.621
|/
|1.000
|98.992
|/
|1.050
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.527
|/
|1.249
|98.661
|/
|1.400
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.569
|/
|1.137
|98.787
|/
|1.267
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.33
|18.17
