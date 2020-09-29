Series RIKV 21 0215RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date 10/01/202010/01/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 35,8501,200
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.564/1.15198.945/1.100
Total Number of Bids Received 169
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 47,85021,800
Total Number of Successful Bids 133
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 133
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.564/1.15198.945/1.100
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.621/1.00098.992/1.050
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.564/1.15198.945/1.100
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.578/1.11498.968/1.076
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.621/1.00098.992/1.050
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.527/1.24998.661/1.400
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.569/1.13798.787/1.267
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.3318.17