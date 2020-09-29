Dublin, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rectal Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rectal Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides an overview of the Rectal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline landscape.



Report Highlights



Rectal Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Rectal Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Rectal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews the key players involved in therapeutic development for Rectal Cancer and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 15, 8, 4 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.



Rectal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Rectal Cancer (Oncology).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Rectal Cancer (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Rectal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Rectal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Rectal Cancer (Oncology)

