New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Life Science Analytics Market by Type, Application, Component, Delivery, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04655408/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, high implementation costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Prescriptive analytics segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the life science analytics market is segmented into descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics segment accounted for the largest share of the life science analytics market in 2019, while the prescriptive analytics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its ability to ensure the synergistic integration of predictions and prescriptions.



Services segment accounted for the largest share of the life science analytics market in 2019.

Based on components, the life science analytics market is segmented into services and software.The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



The large share and high growth in this segment can be attributed to the recurring need for services such as software upgrades and maintenance.



Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By region, the life science analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



The large share of this market is attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for significant investments in technology.However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as increasing R&D investments, an increase in drug development-based research, rising pressure to comply with regulatory requirements, and low manufacturing costs in the region are supporting the growth of the life science analytics market in Asia.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

• By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (34%), and Others (36%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), Asia (20%), and the RoW (12%)



The prominent players operating in the global life science analytics market are Oracle Corporation (US), Accenture (Ireland), SAS Institute Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Wipro (India), Cognizant (US), SCIO Health Analytics (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Cerner Corporation (US), IQVIA (US), Microsoft (US), Infosys Limited (US), MaxisIT (US), Optum (US), and Cotiviti (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a picture of the life science analytics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, component, deployment model, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global life science analytics market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global life science analytics market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global life science analytics market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of product offered, market shares, growth strategies, and revenue analysis of leading players in the global life science analytics market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04655408/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001