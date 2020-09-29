PHILADELPHIA and BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was selected by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the EIB’s Project Advisory Support (PAS) Team in the implementation of transportation-related infrastructure projects in Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, and Croatia. Under a framework agreement, Hill’s subject matter experts will provide expertise to EIB-supported projects to accelerate project planning and execution, as well as European Union (EU) structural and investment funds absorption. Supported projects may involve roads, rail, light rail and bus lines, aviation, waterborne transit, logistics platforms, and/or intermodal platforms.



With publicly funded infrastructure spending expected to increase in accordance with local demand and projected economic growth in the coming years, the EIB is likely to invest in projects across all sectors in Eastern Europe. To be successful, this growth will require increases in local project management capacity, technology, knowledge management, and technical expertise. The EIB’s PAS Team provides these and other services to public authorities and project promoters to support the implementation of EU-funded projects. The PAS Team brings a proven record of success in the region, having substantially improved the project implementation rate in Romania from 2013 to 2018, for example, according to recent EIB reports.

Hill is well positioned to support the PAS Team. “Local presence is key and Hill has offices in Romania and Poland, as well as a long history of implementing landmark infrastructure projects across the region, from roadways to railroads to water treatment plants,” says Hill Vice President and Managing Director for the Balkans Panagiotis Methenitis. “From our local offices we will deploy experts who know the opportunities and challenges of each market and each sector. I am certain that, working alongside the PAS Team’s in-house experts, we can help reach implementation targets that will directly improve the quality of life for residents and spur local economic growth.”

As part of an international consortium, the Hill team will provide support services for project preparation, project implementation, capacity building, and knowledge creation and dissemination. Hill will also provide advice on regulatory matters and services related to information technology, such as the development of project management software. These services will cover the preparation and review of pre-project documentation (such as technical feasibility studies, traffic analyses, cost benefit analyses, environmental and social impact assessments, climate risk and vulnerability assessments, operational and institutional viability assessments, and procurement strategies) and project implementation documentation (such as detailed designs and tender documents).

Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, says: “The reputation of our local teams continues to provide pathways to new work supporting the implementation of EU investments throughout Eastern Europe. We look forward to helping deliver more projects of this kind under this new framework agreement.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 65 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com