PLAINVIEW, NY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC- IFBC): We are pleased to announce that during the last quarter, the Company has positioned its acclaimed energy drink, “Dino Luzzi”, in several hundred locations. Since June, 2020, the Company has experienced a 300% increase in its retail and wholesale accounts, along with a reorder rate of greater than 32%.

The positive reaction of those consumers who have tasted our energy drink has led Management to schedule a number of organized tastings in and around our client locations. This has resulted in an immediate increase in sales of our energy drink and a significant generator of foot traffic for our customers.

In combination with these tastings, our recent successes are largely the result of the enthusiastic endorsements by celebrated sports personages, such as an Italian auto-racing champion who is “on the road to INDY”, and the reigning champion of the sport of Kite Wave. The prospect of additional endorsements bodes very well for our continued growth.

One endorsement comes from Michael D’Orlando, an 18-year-old phenom race car driver, who, along with his huge following, is quickly rising up the ladder in motorsports. He began racing go-karts at age six, and built an extensive resume over the next decade, which included multiple national and international championships, including the US National Champion and membership in the Team USA at the world championships.

Consistent with this move to garner sports figure endorsements, recently, Dino has received the hearty endorsement of Piercarlo Ricasoli, the highly-skilled kite boarder who hails from Rome. Piercarlo initiated this sport in 2000, and, in 2019 achieved the title of Italian Kite Wave Champion.

IFBC’s Chairman, Dino Luzzi, reaffirmed the success of the energy drink through the positive reaction of those who have sampled the product. He went on to say, “I strongly feel we have the right product, at the right time, and at the right price, to capture a material segment of the US energy drink market. Our team of young, determined and talented people are bent on making Dino a brand synonymous with verve, energy and vitality.”

