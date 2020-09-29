AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoSelect, a leading orthodontics software company and digital orthodontics lab, announces an exclusive partnership to manufacture and distribute the Owen Tripod Splint for treatment of bruxism and temporomandibular disorders (TMD). The Owen Splint is a game changer from previous generations of splints, providing an enhanced patient experience and requiring little, if any, initial adjustments by the dental practitioner.



Leveraging its expertise in orthodontic software and manufacturing, OrthoSelect has brought together a cutting-edge, patented design from renowned orthodontics innovator Dr. Brandon Owen along with patent-pending KeySplint Soft® resin from Keystone Industries to provide this affordable, digitally designed, 3D-printed appliance. Every splint is uniquely created to each patient’s distinct oral morphology using digital scans for the ultimate in patient comfort.

The Owen Tripod Splint is a two-piece appliance that provides complete coverage for both maxillary and mandibular arches. The top piece has a smooth surface, while the bottom has three elevations (tripod) to allow for simplified balancing and ease of movement.

The KeySplint Soft resin is an FDA 510K-cleared, Class II material that combines the strength needed to protect teeth with added flexibility for better patient comfort. The flexibility of the material further prevents brittleness and breakage, as happens all too often with other types of splints. KeySplint Soft resin is also translucent, polishable and easily cleaned by the patient.

Early reviews of this technology have been extremely positive. According to Dr. Brian Holman of Holman Orthodontics in Salt Lake City, Utah: "These 3D-printed night guards are simply amazing. The accuracy of the digital design allows delivery appointments to be insanely quick and patients appreciate the comfortable fit. I rarely need to make any initial adjustments to the device and very few on follow-up visits.”

Dental and Orthodontic practitioners can order Owen Tripod Splints for their patients directly from OrthoSelect by submitting digital scans through the OrthoSelect Splints portal. Lab turnaround time is typically 24-48 hours upon receipt of scans. Expedited shipping is also available.

To learn more about how the Owen Splint can enhance your practice, as well as other digital splints available from OrthoSelect, please visit our website at orthoselectsplints.com or contact us directly by phone at 866-695-3319.

For media inquiries, please contact Milan Detweiler at .