SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that Kratos has received a multi-million dollar order for 20 high performance target system aircraft from a key, long-term, international customer. Work under this contract will be primarily conducted in Kratos’ facility in Oklahoma City, OK.



Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Our aerial target systems lead the world in capability and capability-per-performance affordability. With the continued evolution and advancement of defensive and weapon systems around the globe, the need for more targets and target missions supporting military training and weapons development continues to rise, and Kratos is committed to supporting this requirement for the U.S. and its allies. Our team in Oklahoma City is extremely proud to be producing these complete systems in the Kratos OKC manufacturing facility, now well-established in rate production.”

Due to competitive, customer-related, and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this new contract award.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

