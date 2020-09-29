Santa Monica, California, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Virtual, an online educational event series for fleet managers, today announced General Motors Executive Vice President and North America President, Steve Carlisle, will provide the opening keynote address on Tuesday, November 10. As one of the world’s largest and most established vehicle manufacturers, GM remains committed to a revolutionary vision of transportation. During his ACT Virtual keynote, Carlisle will share insight into how the automaker is leveraging its scale, transformative leadership, and strategic partnerships to create a roadmap to a zero-emissions future.

“The future of transportation will be revolutionary, not evolutionary,” said Steve Carlisle, GM’s Executive Vice President and President, North America. “GM envisions a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, and by aligning ourselves with other innovative, forward-thinking companies, we will make this vision a reality. Forums like ACT Virtual are critical in accelerating the knowledge base of the entire transportation sector.”

GM is an emerging leader in the advanced clean transportation sector. Across both the light- and heavy-duty sectors, GM is charting an ambitious path forward with multi-billion-dollar investments, unprecedented joint ventures, and market-making new technologies. GM’s commitment to sustainability has transformational potential for the future of the advanced transportation industry—whether investing billions to bolster production capabilities to domestically manufacture electric vehicles and battery cells or creating a seamless charging ecosystem for customers across home, public spaces, and work.

“GM is an industry veteran with the scale, influence, and expertise to meaningfully change the trajectory of the clean transportation industry,” said Erik Neandross, Chief Executive Officer of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates, the producers of the annual ACT Expo and the organizers of ACT Virtual. “We are excited to hear more about GM’s incredibly ambitious goals, leadership, and uncompromising vision as the company helps to set the course for the future of sustainable transportation.”

ACT Virtual features 19 days of fleet-focused education, called “episodes,” which cover everything from battery technology, to connected tech, renewable fuels, fleet charging, clean tech investment trends, funding, and more. The series kicked off August 18 and has hosted nine episodes packed with dynamic keynote presentations, engaging panel discussions, video networking roundtables, tech demos, press events, and a virtual exhibit hall. ACT Virtual has 10 more episodes on the calendar:

October 6: Exploring Sustainability in Medium- and Heavy-Duty Advanced Transportation October 8: Understanding the Pieces of Sustainability for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Transportation October 13: Propane & Natural Gas Innovations for Heavy-Duty Transportation October 15: Heavy-Duty Fleet Case Studies in Hydrogen October 27: EV Charging Workshop – Smart Charging & Cost Control October 29: EV Charging Workshop – Advanced Energy Management with Storage, Solar, Microgrids November 10: Setting a New Bar for Sustainability in Urban Mobility November 12: A Critical Turning Point: Transportation for Mobility, Government & Schools November 17: Heavy-Duty Fleet Case Studies in Electric November 19: The Future of Ultra Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles

ACT Virtual is supported by the industry’s leading suppliers. Shell New Energies and the South Coast Air Quality Management District are the presenting sponsors of ACT Virtual, joined by Agility Fuel Solutions, Allison Transmission, Bosch, BYD, ChargePoint, Daimler Trucks North America, Dana Inc., Kenworth, Lion Electric, Meritor, Navistar, Peterbilt, Propane Education & Research Council, Quantum Fuel Systems, Siemens, Southern California Edison, U.S. Gain, and Volvo Trucks North America as series sponsors.

The event is also supported by the California Energy Commission (CEC), California Fuel Cell Partnership, the California Hydrogen Business Council, the Electrification Coalition, North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), NGVAmerica, and the Municipal Equipment Maintenance Association (MEMA).

Registration for the ACT Virtual online event series is complimentary for fleet managers and government agency representatives. For more information and to register, visit www.act-virtual.com.

###

About ACT Virtual:

ACT Virtual is a 4-month, education series taking place from August to November 2020 that will spotlight the trends, policies, and technologies driving the future of fleet transportation. ACT Virtual is produced by the organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo—Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA). GNA is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.act-virtual.com and www.gladstein.org.

Celeste Griffy GNA 4247444489 celeste.griffy@gladstein.org