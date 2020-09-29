BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile (SGMW) has selected Cerence and PATEO, a leading connected car company in Asia, to develop first-of-its-kind, cloud-based voice recognition for its cars in Indonesia, a major milestone for automotive assistant technology in the region.



This new, cloud-based automotive assistant is an extension of Cerence and SGMW’s previous work to build Wuling Motors’ award-winning WIND (Wuling Indonesian Command), Indonesia’s first Indonesian-language voice control technology platform based on embedded voice recognition technologies. Together with PATEO, Cerence now brings a hybrid approach to SGMW cars, providing conversational AI and natural language understanding technology in both the cloud and embedded in the car, as well as on-board text-to-speech, to deliver a highly intelligent, lightning-fast, and interactive assistant experience.

“Our well-recognized Wuling Indonesian Command has set the standard in Indonesia for natural, human-like interaction in the car. This technology has received several appreciations in the Indonesian automotive industry and continues to gain popularity in the country,” said Yin Yi, Brand & Marketing Director, Wuling Motors. “We are excited to work with Cerence again, as well as PATEO, to leverage their extensive expertise and proven success in building our embedded voice assistant in this new, first-of-its-kind connected platform.”

“It is our collective mission to drive usage of and affinity for voice assistants in the car in Indonesia – one of the fastest growing automotive markets in the world,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility and IoT, Cerence. “With this new cloud architecture for SAIC-GM-Wuling’s automotive assistants in the region, we’ve created an incredible user experience that will make interaction with the car more natural, therefore enhancing drivers’ enjoyment of their time on the road.”

“We have long enjoyed our partnership with Cerence, with more than 20 joint projects over the last six years, and we are proud to continue our work together on our first foreign language project with SAIC-GM-Wuling,” said Yilun Ying, PATEO. “With the support of Cerence and PATEO, SAIC-GM-Wuling is at the forefront of a new generation of intelligent, connected automotive experiences that will have global influence and elevate Wuling into an international brand.”

