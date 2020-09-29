REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of its Bioflux® Direct Program. The new offering ships Bioflux devices directly to at-risk patients who need to self-isolate or avoid in-person clinic visits.



Previously, patients using Bioflux would have to visit the clinic to collect their devices. But as a result of COVID-19, patients with chronic conditions, such as Cardiovascular Disease, were unable to travel to their doctor’s office and unable to receive their potentially life-saving monitoring devices. The Bioflux Direct Program helps address this problem for both doctors and patients by removing the need for an in-office visit and instead the physician can prescribe the device over an online visit and the doctor’s office can inform the Company of the shipping details.

Benefits of the Bioflux Direct Program include:

Direct shipping to patients on behalf of clinic

Seamless integration with upcoming Biocare Telemed platform launch

Remote device activation & clinical support

Real-time active monitoring & reporting through the Bioflux Clinic App

Biotricity’s unveiling of the Bioflux Direct Program comes ahead of the upcoming launch of the company’s proprietary Biocare Telemed platform, a comprehensive virtual clinic designed to help clinicians provide telehealth visits to patients from the safety of their homes. Biotricity will initially offer the Biocare Telemed Platform via limited release to selected physicians, followed by a broad rollout in Q4 2020.

Bioflux is a patient-friendly remote cardiac monitoring system technologically engineered to assist diagnosis of heart conditions and enhance patient outcomes. Merging seamlessly with physicians’ existing platforms and workflows, Bioflux is the obvious clinical-grade solution for remote cardiac monitoring to help physicians diagnose and deliver potentially life-saving interventions.

“The future of healthcare is in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring that provides real time data to help medical professionals improve patient outcomes and quality of life,” said Dr. Fareeha Al-Siddiq, VP of Healthcare Solutions, Biotricity. “Bioflux addresses this fast-growing need with innovative technology and devices that track, analyze, and report biometric changes directly to medical professionals.”

To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “project,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company’s other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. During the three months ended June 30, 2020 the Company incurred a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.4 million. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.