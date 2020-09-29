Boston, MA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD), a leading intellectual property developer and licensor of patents related to 3D online virtual worlds, on Sept. 25th, 2020 filed a complaint , for patent infringement against Microsoft Corporation, a Washington corporation based in Redmond, Washington. In the complaint, Worlds accuses Microsoft and its “ Minecraft ” video game product of infringing Worlds' U.S. Patent No. 8,082,501, titled “System and Method for Enabling Users to Interact in a Virtual Space” (the “’501 Patent”).



The ’501 Patent was previously asserted against Activision Blizzard, Inc., though that litigation was temporarily suspended after the patent’s validity was challenged in 2015 in an inter partes review petition filed by Bungie, Inc. with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The defense of the ’501 Patent included a trip to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Court (CAFC), where Worlds’ legal team, led by Wayne M. Helge of Davidson, Berquist, Jackson & Gowdey , LLP (DBJG), convinced the CAFC that the PTAB had applied an incorrect test as part of its analysis. Finally, on January 14, 2020, the ’501 Patent emerged from the inter partes review process with all claims intact.

“Our expert legal team at DBJG defended the ’501 Patent before the PTAB, and convinced the CAFC to reverse and remand unfavorable PTAB decisions against Worlds’ patents," stated Thom Kidrin, Worlds Inc. CEO. “The CAFC’s ruling instructed the PTAB to reconsider the methods it used to evaluate the relationship between Activision and Bungie, and provided strong guidance on the rules to follow on remand. In January of this year, the PTAB dismissed all of Bungie’s challenges against the ’501 Patent. Then in April, Worlds successfully convinced the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts to lift the stay on Worlds’ active litigation against Activision, and that case is now proceeding toward trial. Meanwhile, Worlds asserted another of its patents against Linden Lab’s “Second Life” product. Bringing this latest case against Microsoft is the next step in our ongoing process of enforcing Worlds’ intellectual property rights against companies that have been using our proprietary technology.”

In addition to DBJG, Worlds has the experienced litigation team at the Etheridge Law Group of Southlake Texas, including Jim Etheridge and Ryan Loveless, providing support in enforcement of Worlds’ patent rights.

Kidrin noted, “Our ’501 Patent is a fundamental building block to the functionality and success of numerous 3-D, computer-generated, multi-user, interactive virtual world systems and games that have been developed over multiple years and are enjoyed by millions of people globally. While we are excited by the popularity of these games, we want to ensure that we and our shareholders receive just compensation for the system and method we developed that helped make these types of products possible.”

# # #

About Worlds Inc.

Worlds, Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD), is a leading intellectual property developer and licensee of patents related to 3D online virtual worlds. The Company has a portfolio of 10 U.S. patents for multi-server technology for 3D applications. The earliest of these patents issued on an application filed November 12, 1996. A provisional patent application, serial number 60/020,296, was filed on November 13, 1995. These patents are related to each other and disclose and claim systems and methods for enabling users to interact in a virtual space. For additional information about Worlds, Inc., please visit: www.Worlds.com .

About Davidson, Berquist, Jackson & Gowdey, LLP

DBJG ranked as one of the top 15 law firms or corporate legal departments measured by the number of representations in Inter Partes Review, Covered Business Method, and Post-Grant Review proceedings before PTAB in 2015. Docket Navigator's 2015 Year in Review identified DBJG’s Wayne Helge as a top 10 attorney in the PTAB. https://www.davidsonberquist.com/

About Etheridge Law Group –

Etheridge Law Group, has developed a reputation as a trusted advisor in every aspect of developing Intellectual Property, including litigation, licensing, and negotiations. The Group has been involved in over 550 patent litigations and has been lead counsel in the past 300 cases. To date, Etheridge Law Group has cost-effectively handled 100+ Inter Parties Reviews (IPRs) proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Worlds Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Worlds' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “hoped,” “anticipated,” “believed,” “estimated,” “should,” “preparing,” “expected” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.