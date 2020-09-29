Dublin, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Form Type; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market was valued at US$ 847.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,354.02 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2027.



Factors driving the growth of the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market are growing prevalence of urinary tract infections and aging population. However, the lack of product awareness in emerging nations and reluctance of population to utilize the products hinders the growth of the market.



The urinary tract infection (UTI) is more common among women than in men. The UTI is easy to cure; however, the untreated UTI may lead to a severe health condition. Therefore, there are various diagnostics kits available in the market for UTI. Several diagnostics kits are sold over the counter. The UTI diagnostics works similar to the pregnancy kits; they have a strip, which is held in urine stream for a few seconds or dipping into a sample in a clean cup. The rising cases of UTI among the population are increasing the demand for the home diagnostics kits. Additionally, the awareness regarding kits is likely to influence market growth in the emerging regions.



The global home diagnostic for urinary tract infection market is segmented on the basis of form type, and distribution channel. Based on form type, the market is segmented into dipsticks, cup, dipslide, cassette, and others. The dipsticks segment held a largest share of the market, and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is segmented into retail pharmacies & drug store, online pharmacies, and supermarket/hypermarket.



A few of the essential primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report include, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - By Form Type

1.3.2 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - By Geography



2. Home Diagnostic for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Average Selling Price (US$) by Region, 2019



5. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Urinary Tract Infections

5.1.2 Aging Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Product Awareness in Emerging Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Encouragement for Home Diagnostics

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Utilization of Advanced Computing Technologies for Urine Diagnostics

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Analysis - By Form Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Revenue Share, by Form Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Dipsticks

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Dipsticks: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Dipsticks: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Million)

7.4 Cup

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Cup: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Cup: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Million)

7.5 Dip Slide

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Dip Slide: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.3 Dip Slide: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Million)

7.6 Cassette

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Cassette: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6.3 Cassette: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Million)

7.7 Other Form Types

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Other Form Types: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Retail Pharmacies: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Supermarket/ Hypermarket

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Supermarket/ Hypermarket: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Online Pharmacies

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Online Pharmacies: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market

9.2 Europe: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market

9.5 South and Central America: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.2 Organic Growth Strategies



12. Company Profiles

12.1 BTNX Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 i-Health, Inc.

12.3 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

12.4 ACON Laboratories, Inc.

12.5 ARKRAY

12.6 BD

12.7 ABBOTT

12.8 Aytu BioScience, Inc.( Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc)

12.9 Teco Diagnostics

12.10 Atlas Medical



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fljkqj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

