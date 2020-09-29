MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in the US, BGX E-Health LLC ( “BGX”), has secured up to eight chartered flights to deliver USD$16.9 Million of critical PPE to the Canadian Health Care Market, which are expected to arrive over the next 7-10 days in Canada.



On September 17, 2020, the Company announced it had secured an initial contract totalling USD$20 million of critical PPE aimed for the Canadian healthcare market. The Company is now focused on the delivery of this initial contract, as we all, on pursuing new opportunities in the space.

INITIAL DELIVERIES ARRIVING BY AIR AS THE PRONVICES OF QUEBEC AND ONTARIO RECORD LARGEST SPIKES IN COVID-19 SINCE MAY 2020

As Quebec tightens COVID-19 restrictions and the city of Montreal is put under red alert, BGX E-Health has begun the delivery of critical PPE via air freight charters into Canada.

In conjunction with its Customers and Suppliers, the Company has organized over 8 large airfreight charters delivering critical PPE supplies such a medical examination supplies into Canadian airports including Montreal, which are all expected to arrive over the next 7 – 10 days. This initial delivery represents approximately 75% of the initial previously announced contract.

BGX E-Health, the Company’s US wellness subsidiary, has pivoted into the Emergency Segment of Health and Wellness market by launching its own line of hand sanitizers and developing air purifiers solutions. In the early summer months of this year, the Company identified an opportunity to make a difference in the supply of critical PPE and on July 13, 2020 the company announced a joint venture between Relevium and H-Source to join forces to bring critical PPE to the areas in need in a secure and traceable platform.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated “Our team has been on site in the US sourcing both, local and overseas supplies of critical PPE and we are pleased to announce the scheduling of several airfreight charts to deliver the urgently products on a timely basis. We now set our sights on further development of this space as we expand our customer base in conjunction with our partners”

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets. The Company recently entered the PPE business as part of its strategy through acquisitions and partnerships in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions, or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek to rely on the applicable safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO