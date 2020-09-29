ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (“Stifel”) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (“KBW”) subsidiaries combined to win 15 awards in the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards in the United States.



This figure ranked fifth out of 156 qualifying firms, marking Stifel/KBW’s 14th consecutive top ten ranking. Stifel and KBW have combined to win the second most awards of any firm over the last 15 years.

A total of 1,761 individual analysts were considered for the rankings. Stifel analysts won 13 awards, with the following analysts earning No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:

Stock Picking

Benjamin Nolan, Marine

Matthew Sheerin, Electronic Equipment & Instruments

Earnings Estimating

Mark Astrachan, Personal Products

Scott Devitt, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

Simon Yarmak, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)



KBW, which focuses exclusively on the financial services sector, won two awards in the U.S.

Outside of the U.S., Stifel subsidiaries won a total of 22 awards in Refinitiv StarMine’s rankings in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom/Ireland, Europe, and Japan. The following analysts earned No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:

Stock Picking

Robin Haworth, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Energy – United Kingdom/Ireland

Markus Gola, MainFirst Bank AG, Health Care – Europe

David Threadgold, KBW, Banks – Japan

David Threadgold, KBW, Financial Services – Japan

Earnings Estimating

Max Herrmann, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Health Care – United Kingdom/Ireland

Martin Tessier, MainFirst Bank AG, Utilities – Germany

Michael Leacock, MainFirst Bank AG, Pharmaceuticals – Europe



In addition, four analysts ranked among the top overall stock pickers and earnings estimators, regardless of industry.

“We are very pleased with the achievements of our award winners across all our brands and geographies,” said Keith Gay, Director of Global Research at Stifel. “The consistency of our results over the last 15 years is a testament to our commitment to research, our research process, and the in-depth knowledge and experience of our highly dedicated industry experts.”

See below for a complete listing of the firm’s awards.

About the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards

Based on StarMine methodology, the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards objectively measure the performance of sell-side analysts based on the returns of their buy and sell recommendations relative to industry benchmarks, and the accuracy of their earnings estimates in 14 regions across the globe. For more information on StarMine’s quantitative analytics, visit analystawards.com.

About Stifel/KBW Research

Stifel and KBW form the industry’s largest U.S. equity research platform, with 1,177 stocks under coverage. In addition, Stifel and KBW combine to rank as the largest provider of U.S. small and mid cap equity coverage.

According to data from StarMine, Stifel is a top ten provider of U.S. equity coverage in the consumer & retail, diversified industrials, energy & power, internet, real estate, technology, and transportation sectors. KBW is the largest global provider of financial and bank coverage and the largest provider of U.S. equity research in financial services.

In total, Stifel, KBW, and Stifel subsidiaries Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, GMP Securities, and MainFirst Bank AG cover 2,080 global stocks, comprising the ninth largest global equity research platform.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

Stifel Award Winners

U.S.

Stock Picking

Stifel

Benjamin Nolan, No. 1 in Marine (Two-time award winner)

Matthew Sheerin, No. 1 in Electronic Equipment & Instruments

Mark Astrachan, No. 2 in Personal Products

Simon Yarmak, No. 2 in Hotels & Leisure

John Marchetti, No. 3 in Communications Equipment



KBW

Robert Lee, No. 2 in Capital Markets

Meyer Shields, No. 3 in Insurance

Earnings Estimating

Stifel

Mark Astrachan, No. 1 in Personal Products (Two-time award winner)

Scott Devitt, No. 1 in Internet & Direct Marketing Retail (Three-time award winner)

Simon Yarmak, No. 1 in Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) (Five-time award winner)

Drew Crum, No. 2 in Entertainment

Joseph DeNardi, No. 2 in IT Services

Benjamin Nolan, No. 2 in Marine (Five-time award winner)

Nicole Dilts, No. 3 in Construction & Engineering



Canada

Earnings Estimating

GMP Securities

Ian Giles, No. 3 in Energy Equipment & Services



Germany

Stock Picking

MainFirst Bank AG

Andreas Heine, No. 2 in Chemicals

Martin Tessier, No. 3 in Utilities

Earnings Estimating

MainFirst Bank AG

Tobias Sittig, No. 8 Overall Earnings Estimator

Martin Tessier, No. 1 in Utilities

Andreas Heine, No. 2 in Chemicals

Daniel Grigat, No. 3 in Health Care

United Kingdom /Ireland

Stock Picking

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Robin Haworth, No. 1 in Energy

Christopher Wheaton, No. 2 in Energy

Eleonora Dani, No. 3 in Retail



Earnings Estimating

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Max Herrmann, No. 4 Overall Earnings Estimator

Max Herrmann, No. 1 in Health Care (Five-time award winner)

Margaret Schooley, No. 3 in Equipment & Machinery



Europe

Stock Picking

KBW

William Hawkins, No. 2 in Insurance



MainFirst Bank AG

Markus Gola, No. 1 in Health Care

Jurgen Wagner, No. 2 in Technology Hardware

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Mark Davies Jones, No. 3 in Industrials



Earnings Estimating

MainFirst Bank AG

Michael Leacock, No. 3 Overall Earnings Estimator

Michael Leacock, No. 1 in Pharmaceuticals

Japan

Stock Picking

KBW

David Threadgold, No. 4 Overall Stock Picker

David Threadgold, No. 1 in Banks

David Threadgold, No. 1 in Financial Services





