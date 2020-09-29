On-demand virtual care designed to meet the unmet needs of over 80 million uninsured & underinsured consumers in the US



Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, announced today the launch of Telehealth solutions for the uninsured and underinsured. Starting today, Americans can conduct an online medical visit with a board-certified medical professional to get fast and easy treatment, prescriptions, and lab tests for routine medical issues. This new service is a result of Health Karma’s recent partnership with MeMD, one of the leading telehealth companies in the nation.

Through this partnership, Health Karma is able to provide access to virtual visits for consumers and may be particularly helpful for individuals who lack health insurance.

It is well known that COVID-19 has accelerated telehealth adoption for a number of reasons. These include consumers’ fear of contracting the virus from medical facilities and the need for affordable care, particularly for those who have lost their jobs and subsequently lost employer-based health insurance. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, uninsured individuals are less likely to seek preventive care or see a primary care physician, often due to cost. By partnering with MeMD, Health Karma will enable patients and providers to connect virtually for common urgent care needs and behavioral healthcare to ensure they don’t forgo care because of cost.

Health Karma offers affordable pricing, which will help meet the needs of people who may be completely uninsured or underinsured on a high-deductible health plan. Through Health Karma, users will be able to receive virtual visits for common medical issues, as well as telebehavioral health services for emotional and mental health concerns.

Implementing affordable virtual care solutions is also a top priority for employers, as they struggle with rising healthcare health insurance premiums and the lingering effects of COVID-19. Telehealth services can help alleviate the burden and help save time and money for employees while reducing costs for employers.

“Telehealth will continue to be a popular option for patients, providers, and employers beyond the pandemic. It is a privilege for Health Karma to provide affordable virtual care for our users to ensure they get the care they need at a price that is accessible,” says Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma.

To encourage individuals to get care they may have delayed due to the pandemic, Health Karma is offering one free month of virtual care visits for every user.

To sign up for a free month of virtual care please visit https://app.healthkarma.org/telehealth/subscriptions , click on “Activate Free Pass” and use code HKCARE when signing up. Once you create your free account, you will be able to activate your telehealth subscription from your dashboard. No credit card or waiting is required, since you’ll gain immediate access to our telehealth services.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: 954-908-3481