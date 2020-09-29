NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced it has been named as one of the best management consulting firms in Insurance by Forbes.



“We are excited to be named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms in Insurance,” said Keith Johnson, Senior Vice President, EXL. “As a strategic transformation partner for the insurance industry, we collaborate closely with our clients to design, implement and manage new, digitally-enabled operating models that meet the challenges that insurers face now and in the future.”

The Forbes list was based on a survey of more than 8,000 executives representing consultancy clients, partners and associates. Consultancies were then segmented into 16 categories based on the markets they serve. Polling was conducted by Forbes in partnership with Statista, a market research company.

“The fact that this distinction came based on the recommendation of our clients and other companies in the market makes this a huge honor,” said Anita Mahon, Chief Growth Officer, EXL. “We look forward to continuing to partner closely with our insurance clients as they navigate an uneven recovery by using AI, analytics and digital to improve operational resiliency and find opportunities for growth.”