PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PBIP), the holding company for Prudential Bank (the “Bank”), announced updated loan deferral information which includes a substantial decrease in the amount of loans on temporary deferral compared to June 30, 2020. As of September 15, 2020, loan deferrals totaled approximately $4.9 million, or 0.7%, of total loans as of such date compared to approximately $149.7 million, or 21.6%, of total loans on deferral at June 30, 2020. The loans still on deferral at September 15, 2020 consisted of six commercial loans, four of which with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $644,000 were still in the first 90 day deferral period. Of the six loans still on deferral, two are participation interests totaling approximately $4.3 million for which the Bank is not the lead lender, and which relate to one borrowing relationship. The four remaining loans are all related to one borrowing relationship. All the loans which are no longer on temporary deferral are current in their loan payments.



Dennis Pollack, President and CEO, commented, “While we remain committed to supporting customers during these challenging economic times, we are pleased by the significant reduction in borrowers needing relief. The limited demand for second deferral requests reflects, we believe, the quality of our customer base, our process-driven approach to credit risk management and our dedication to conservative underwriting standards.”

About Prudential Bancorp, Inc.:

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Prudential Bank. Prudential Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank that was originally organized in 1886. The Bank conducts business from its headquarters and main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as well as nine additional full-service financial centers, seven of which are in Philadelphia, one in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, and one in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

