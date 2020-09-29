TULSA, OK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the launch of developer API technology to its new video communication and conferencing platform SwarmConnect™.

SwarmConnect announces the launch of its video conferencing API that makes it easy to integrate video communication services into video-chat in iOS and Android apps.

The company will embark on integrating video conferencing and communication features in some of its current, and future mobile applications and web-based products.

SwarmConnect's API utilizes GraphQL, a simple query language originally developed in 2012, and open-sourced in 2015.

GraphQL is easy-to-understand and uses query language so developers can access our APIs using simple queries. Moreover, we will provide extensive, clear, and easy-to-understand documentation for developers.

WebRTC Browser Integration

The most powerful video conferencing apps are built on Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) standards and technology. WebRTC is a free, open-source set of APIs and standards built into mobile platforms such as Android, iOS, and browsers that allow multimedia communication via the app, without having to download and install any third-party plugins.

Our browser-based video conferencing APIs combine to help businesses and individual users take full advantage of WebRTC technology.

Security

Transfer of audiovisual data is secured via encryption, such as Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS), which encrypts the data streams, reducing the risk of unauthorized entities eavesdropping on the video conference. Furthermore, WebRTC standards make use of Secure Real-Time Transport Protocol (SRTP) to encrypt the media streams. The combination of these security protocols ensures that the data transfer channels and actual data are protected from hackers.



The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart home, 5G, and IoT solutions. https://www.deepskywireless.com/



About APPSWARM



AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

