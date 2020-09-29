NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare, the leading clean clinical skincare brand powered by probiotics and superfoods, today announced the launch of a new brand initiative, #EmbraceYourSkin, focused on inspiring confidence among their consumers, after finding that 70% of customers feel beauty industry ads degrade their self-confidence.



TULA’s vision has always been to inspire confidence. From day one, the Company has embraced skin positivity and approached beauty from the inside out. To better understand what helps to create confidence and what factors tear it down, TULA conducted a “Confidence Survey” across its loyal customer base. After obtaining over 10,000 responses, the results were alarming, revealing that consumers struggle significantly with their self-confidence, which can be negatively impacted by beauty ads, difficult skin days, social media and other stressors.

*More specifically:

70% of customers feel beauty ads degrade their self-confidence.

66% of customers describe themselves as not being confident.

62% of customers say “bad” skin days erode their confidence.

1% say social media makes them more confident.

“Our Confidence Survey results are alarming. 70% of customers say that beauty ads degrade their self-confidence – a key component that TULA as a brand is on a mission to change,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. “Today, with our #EmbraceYourSkin initiative, we are taking a stand and igniting our Promise to inspire and empower everyone to embrace their skin. We are also committing to no retouching on TULA’s brand marketing photos while shifting the conversation on beauty to be more positive. We’ve been told for too long that we’re not enough, and today, TULA is standing up to make a change, to tell you that you are enough and to #EmbraceYourSkin, no matter what you are enough.”

To help make an impactful change in the beauty industry, TULA is dedicated to raising the bar by reimagining language, social norms, imagery and skincare to help everyone #EmbraceYourSkin and unleash your glow. To begin, TULA looked inward first, to see where the Company could make the most impact, reading 24,000 customer reviews to learn what the idea of embracing your skin means to TULA’s customers in their own words. The Company also double-checked 6,000+ social posts, to ensure that TULA’s content inspires consumers to show up as they are.

Now, TULA is going a step further by committing to:

No skin retouching on TULA’s brand marketing photography

Creating a “Real Glow Badge” that will certify skin in a photo has not been retouched

Launching a new opt-in text message program to offer customers weekly confidence boosting affirmations

Activating TULA’s influencer community to create a raw, authentic, and open conversation about confidence, why it can be so hard to achieve, the heartache we’ve all felt in the journey to obtain it and how we can support each other to find it from within ourselves.

Creating nearly 1,000 sweatshirts with affirmations printed on them to flood social feeds with positivity.

Removing TULA.com and retailer imagery that does not align with the Company's commitment to #EmbraceYour Skin.

Communicating these changes through a special brand Promise - to reimagine imagery, reimagine language, reimagine social norms, and reimagine skincare based on what is most important to the TULA community.



TULA’s Founder, Dr. Roshini Raj commented, “As a practicing gastroenterologist, I founded TULA in 2014 to help people feel more confident in their skin after I discovered first-hand the positive benefits probiotics had on my patients’ skin, in addition to gut health, resulting in overall wellbeing and increased confidence. I’ve seen firsthand how a great skin-day can impact my patients’ mood and at TULA we are proud to empower our community to feel confident in their skin, especially as more consumers have been exploring skincare as a way to create rituals and routines that bring happiness during this time of great change.”

TULA has continued to see tremendous growth in recent months, with what the brand has identified as the “skin-care” or “self-care effect” as consumers are increasingly focusing on the ritual of skincare routines, an affordable way to invest in health and happiness while at home. TULA’s data shows that first-time customers are investing in a complete skincare routine versus a single product, with basket sizes being up significantly by more than 25 percent in the last six months.

In October, TULA will continue to support consumers in their skincare exploration, with the launch of its fourth product franchise that encapsulates the #EmbraceYourSkin movement.

For more information on #EmbraceYourSkin visit: www.tula.com

*Survey Parameters Include:

The TULA Confidence Survey was based on 10,350 total responses from consumers who have shopped at tula.com in the past, whose average age was 33. The survey consisted of 17 questions and included an incentive to participate.

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a brand built on the power of probiotics and superfoods. We believe that the same ingredients which are good for your body are also great for your skin. We focus on being healthy, not perfect and feeling confident in the skin you’re in. We are committed to bringing clean, clinically proven and effective skincare to the market. We look to research to determine which ingredients we do and do not include. Probiotics are a breakthrough innovation in skincare treatment because they deliver clinically proven results through their unique ability to soothe and calm skin inflammation and balance the microbiome. TULA is available on tula.com, at Ulta Beauty, QVC and in select Nordstrom stores. We are clean and proudly cruelty free.

