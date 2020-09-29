TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Horizn, the No. 1 digital acceleration platform designed exclusively for financial service institutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded Best of Show at Finovate Fall Digital 2020.

Horizn helps banks recognize the ROI of their digital transformation investments and accelerates knowledge and usage of all digital banking capabilities among both customers and employees. This is the second Best of Show Finovate Win for Horizn.

There is no doubt the future of banking will rely on digital platforms and the widespread adoption of new technologies. With that certainty in mind, banks globally use Horizn to equip both customers and employees with the knowledge needed to accelerate usage of the banks’ digital capabilities.

“It’s great to see Finovate recognize the impact that Horizn is having on banks worldwide,” said Horizn CEO Janice Diner. “While COVID-19 may have accelerated the shift to digital, Horizn ensures bank customers stay digital.”

Worldwide, nearly every institution now has three enduring digital banking challenges that Horizn can help with:

Get the nondigital or new-to-digital customers understanding and banking digitally. Get the active digital customers to more broadly leverage all of a bank’s digital capabilities. Maximize adoption and limit friction for all new digital product and feature launches.

About Horizn

Horizn is the No. 1 digital acceleration platform designed exclusively for financial service institutions. Horizn equips bank customers and employees with the knowledge needed to increase digital confidence, helps them understand all of a bank's digital capabilities, and dramatically accelerates digital usage rates. The Horizn platform includes three components: Self-Serve Customer Platform, Assisted-Serve Call Center and In-Branch Demos, and the Employee Direct Platform, helping accelerate the shift to digital for many of the world's largest banks.

About Finovate

Finovate is a global conference series focused on financial services technology. Held in four locations -- Berlin, San Francisco, New York and Singapore -- it offers live product demos, fast-paced content and high-impact networking. The event is organized by Informa Connect.

Contact:

Janice DIner

CEO Founder Horizn

janice.diner@horizn.com