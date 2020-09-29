Dublin, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Affective Computing Market by Component, by Technology, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Affective Computing Market size is expected to reach $123.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 36.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Affective computing is also termed as emotional artificial intelligence. It predicts interactions between human beings and a computer, in which the computer recognizes the stimuli of the user and responds accordingly. For example, a computation device that is operated by emotional artificial intelligence can potentially examine the facial gestures of a student while he is studying a particular subject, and understand whether there is any problem in understanding a particular topic, and give directions to the student about the suitable resources that are helpful in understanding the topic.



Several supportive devices, such as cameras and sensors, assist in collecting the inputs in various forms such as different physical and facial gestures. These inputs are further scanned by different algorithms for analysis to estimate the emotional state of the user. Other subtle or subconscious signs of the users can also be addressed by using suitable devices and appropriate IT systems to smooth effective interactions. As a result of this, Affective computing is finding and exploring its applications across various industries and industry verticals to estimate and examine subconscious feedbacks of the customers.



The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has prompted organizations to put up a break to the biometric participation for workers. This has given the opportunities to the technologies which are beyond the physical interactions. Lockdowns are now coming to an end in many of the geographies and organizations are step by step resuming activities from their premises. At this point, organizations stay excited about embracing gestures, speech, and facial acknowledgment programming for attendance purposes as well as for all the applications utilizing biometric boundaries. For example, a gesture-based or voice-based contactless biometrics framework could be actualized at air terminals for getting tickets. Ventures is expected to be adopting Affective computing touchless cooperation on a priority basis and at a fast pace in the wake of the episode of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Hardware. Software segment is further classified across Speech Recognition, Enterprise Software, Face Recognition, Analytics Software and Others. Hardware segment is further segmented into Sensors, Storage Devices & Processors and Cameras & Others. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Touch Based and Touchless. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Elliptic Laboratories A/S

Congnitec Systems GmbH

GestureTek, Inc.

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

Vocalis Health

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, May - 2020, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Affective Computing Market by Component

4.1 Global Affective Computing Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Affective Computing Market by Software Type

4.2.1 Global Speech Recognition Affective Computing Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Enterprise Software Affective Computing Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Face Recognition Affective Computing Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Analytics Software Affective Computing Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Other Software Type Affective Computing Market by Region

4.3 Global Affective Computing Hardware Market by Region

4.4 Global Affective Computing Market by Hardware Type

4.4.1 Global Affective Computing Sensors Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Affective Computing Storage Devices & Processors Market by Region

4.4.3 Global Affective Computing Cameras & Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Affective Computing Market by Technology

5.1 Global Touch Based Affective Computing Market by Region

5.2 Global Touchless Affective Computing Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Affective Computing Market by End Use

6.1 Global Healthcare Affective Computing Market by Region

6.2 Global Media & Entertainment Affective Computing Market by Region

6.3 Global BFSI Affective Computing Market by Region

6.4 Global Automotive Affective Computing Market by Region

6.5 Global IT & Telecom Affective Computing Market by Region

6.6 Global Retail & E-commerce Affective Computing Market by Region

6.7 Global Others Affective Computing Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Affective Computing Market by Region

7.1 North America Affective Computing Market

7.2 Europe Affective Computing Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Affective Computing Market

7.4 LAMEA Affective Computing Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 IBM Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Microsoft Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Google, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Apple, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Product and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Qualcomm, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Elliptic Laboratories A/S

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7 Cognitec Systems GmbH

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 GestureTek, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.9 Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10 Vocalis Health

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cz188m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900