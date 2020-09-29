New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957367/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Herbicides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$243.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Insecticides segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR
The Microencapsulated Pesticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Fungicides Segment to Record 10.7% CAGR
In the global Fungicides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$51.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$107.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957367/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microencapsulated Pesticides Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microencapsulated Pesticides Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Microencapsulated Pesticides Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Herbicides (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Herbicides (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Herbicides (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Insecticides (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Insecticides (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Insecticides (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Fungicides (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Fungicides (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Fungicides (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Rodenticides (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Rodenticides (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Rodenticides (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Agricultural (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Agricultural (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Agricultural (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Non-agricultural (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Non-agricultural (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Non-agricultural (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Microencapsulated Pesticides Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 30: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 34: Canadian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Microencapsulated Pesticides:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microencapsulated Pesticides in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Microencapsulated Pesticides Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Microencapsulated Pesticides in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Microencapsulated Pesticides Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Microencapsulated Pesticides Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Microencapsulated Pesticides in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Microencapsulated
Pesticides: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microencapsulated Pesticides in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: Spanish Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Microencapsulated Pesticides Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Microencapsulated Pesticides
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 98: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Microencapsulated Pesticides Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 118: Indian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 119: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microencapsulated
Pesticides: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Microencapsulated Pesticides in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 134: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Microencapsulated
Pesticides in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Microencapsulated Pesticides Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Microencapsulated Pesticides Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Microencapsulated Pesticides
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 161: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Microencapsulated Pesticides
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Microencapsulated Pesticides
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Microencapsulated Pesticides
Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Microencapsulated Pesticides:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microencapsulated Pesticides in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Microencapsulated Pesticides Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microencapsulated
Pesticides in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Microencapsulated Pesticides
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 196: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Microencapsulated Pesticides
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 198: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Microencapsulated Pesticides
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Microencapsulated Pesticides
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Microencapsulated Pesticides
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Microencapsulated Pesticides Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Microencapsulated Pesticides Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957367/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: