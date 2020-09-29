SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A total of 6 products from the Lorient product line of cross-linked hyaluronic acid dermal fillers developed by Joonghun Pharmaceutical (CEO Sukjoon Yoon) have received the CE mark.



Lorient is a premium cross-linked hyaluronic dermal filler that has established a foothold for entry into the European beauty market by proving the safety and quality suitable for global standards through the acquisition of this European certification.

Lorient is intended to be injected into the subcutaneous layer of the skin to temporarily improve facial wrinkles in adults. Hyaluronic acid is a bio-friendly component that is present in the human skin, skeleton and synovial fluid and has qualities of lubrication and moisturizing.



Sukjoon Yoon, CEO of Joonghun Pharmaceutical has said "We wanted to make dermal fillers like the medicines that we make, through strict production management beyond the minimum requirements for manufacturing medical devices. Despite dermal fillers being categorized as medical devices, all manufacturing processes for our fillers are performed in accordance with more stringent pharmaceutical GMP regulations. In the end, our dermal fillers are manufactured in our pharmaceutical injection production line to ensure their safety."



In addition to this, Lorient has proven its safety and efficacy when injected through comparative clinical trials against world leading dermal filler. The results from monitoring side effects that occur after injection into the human body and the results of various laboratory tests have confirmed that Lorient can be safely used in the human body. Comparisons for wrinkle improvement using the Wrinkle Severity Rating Scale (WSRS) and Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale (GAIS) were also evaluated and Lorient showed a level of efficacy that was similar if not equal to the world leading product used as a control. Furthermore, in terms of pain reduction tested through a Visual Analogue Scale (VAS for pain), Lorient showed results of patients experiencing less pain in comparison to the world leading product.



According to a representative of Joonghun Pharmaceutical, "The Lorient series, scheduled to be released this October, aims to provide an 'unforgettable experience' with its total of 6 products of which 3 are 'Lorient' and 3 are 'Lorient Pure', depending on containing lidocaine or not.

