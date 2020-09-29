Mississauga, ON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio, a subsidiary of Applied Systems, today announced that Purves Redmond has expanded their digital partnership with Applied to grow their commercial lines book of business with Indio. Indio will enable Purves Redmond to eliminate the traditional manual, paper-driven commercial lines application process, reducing the risk of E&O exposure and delivering an automated data capture and application experience for their commercial lines clients.

“As the current work environment evolves, it is imperative that we continually enhance our operations to provide our clients with the best possible service,” said Adrian Vanelli, chief operating officer, Purves Redmond. “Indio enables us to automate and simplify the commercial lines submission process, not only making the process easier and quicker for our staff, but it also makes the interactions with our clients much more efficient and enjoyable, which is especially valuable while we are working remotely.”

Indio enables brokerages to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client across individual application and risk information, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Brokerages can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling back-and-forth communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimize errors and omissions, saving brokerages and their clients’ time and money.

“Specialty commercial lines brokerages are often faced with an overly complex application and renewal process,” said Mike Furlong, chief executive officer, Indio Technologies. “Indio will digitize the commercial lines application and renewal process for the Purves Redmond staff and their customers, simplifying the experience through an automated and collaborative workflow.”

About Indio

Indio, a division of Applied Systems, provides insurance application and renewal software to automate the commercial lines submission process among agencies, brokerages, insurers and the insured. The application provides a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. In simplifying and accelerating the submission and renewal process, Indio enables agencies, brokerages, and insurers to create greater efficiencies and value while providing their insureds a digital customer experience.

About Purves Redmond

Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, based in Toronto with offices in Vancouver, Port Hope and Montreal. PRL has grown to become one of Canada’s top independent insurance advisory and brokerage firms. Through more than half a century of experience, PRL has worked with clients from all of Canada’s major industries—including mining, energy, waste management, transportation, construction, manufacturing and retail—as well as on international projects with their exclusive networks of international brokers. PRL is committed to delivering the highest level of service to all of their clients, regardless of size—and intend to keep providing Canadian companies and individuals with the same expertise and service level that has come to represent PRL for decades.

