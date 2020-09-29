ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interos, the first and only multi-factor, multi-tier third party risk management platform, today announced the details of the Interos Financial Services Virtual Summit: Absorbing Third-Party Shock in a Post-Virus World on October 1st, 2020. The fully virtual Summit is free to attend and will be hosted in partnership with RiskRecon, a Mastercard company.

The summit will feature a series of discussions among widely recognized experts at the nexus of financial services, cybersecurity, and risk management – providing attendees with practical advice for implementing stronger third-party risk management strategy and a glimpse into the future of supply chain resilience post-COVID.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), will speak with venture capitalist Ted Schlein, General Partner, Kleiner Perkins, on industrial policy and the impact of impending tech regulations on hardware and software supply chains. Kevin Mandia, CEO, FireEye, will moderate a panel of cyber executives including Meg Anderson, VP-CISO, Principle Financial Group; Jim Routh, Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, Mass Mutual; and Phil Venables, CISO & Board Director, Goldman Sachs Bank on the changing threat landscape and regulatory requirements.

“As cybersecurity industry experts, it is our job to educate today’s business leader that cyber risk in the digital supply chain is one of the main sources of disruption to enterprise resilience, and what to do about it,” said Kelly White, CEO, RiskRecon. “We are excited to partner with Interos to bring together some of the best and brightest in the industry to talk about the importance of third-party risk management. During these unprecedented times, it’s essential for businesses to not only understand and mitigate their own risk, but also that of their third-party ecosystem.”

The event will close with a conversation between Dr. Richard Haass, President, Council on Foreign Relations, and Nick Beim, Partner, Venrock, on the intersection between foreign policy and third party risk, taking a look into challenges the near future will pose to financial services professionals. Interos CEO and Founder Jennifer Bisceglie will deliver the keynote address.

"The nature of global supply chains and third-party relationships have changed immensely over the past decade," said Bisceglie. "Recent shocks like COVID have only further proved the interconnectedness of our economic systems. We’re thrilled to bring together such distinguished speakers and have them share some of their hard-earned wisdom to help financial services professionals steady the ship during these turbulent times.”

Interested financial services professionals can register for the event here.

About Interos

Interos protects customers’ brand and operations from risk in their extended supply chains and business relationships. The first AI-powered platform for eliminating multi-party, multi-factor risk from 3rd, 4th to nth tier parties, Interos automates discovery, detection, and response to financial, operations, governance, geographic, and cyber risk. Designed by experts and leveraging the company’s 15 years of experience in managing the world’s most complicated supply chains, Interos provides real-time risk management for the largest commercial brands in manufacturing, financial services, and aerospace and defense. For more information, visit www.interos.ai.

About RiskRecon

RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, is the only continuous vendor monitoring solution that delivers risk-prioritized action plans custom-tuned to match an organization’s risk priorities. RiskRecon provides the world’s easiest path to understanding and acting on third-party cyber risk, enabling security and risk teams to efficiently build scalable, third-party risk management programs for dramatically better risk outcomes.



For more information, visit www.riskrecon.com or visit us on our social channels: LinkedIn or Twitter

