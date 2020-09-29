MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) has been authorized to purchase for cancellation on the open market, between October 1st, 2020 and September 30, 2021, up to 1,000,000 of its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and up to 191,320 of its Class B Shares, representing approximately 1.37% of the 73,049,344 issued and outstanding Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and of the 13,975,826 issued and outstanding Class B Shares as of September 18, 2020. The average daily trading volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares for the past six months was 277,144 and the average daily trading volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange of Class B Shares for the past six months was 1,135. In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, a maximum daily purchase of the greater of 25% of these averages or 1,000 shares may be made, which represent a total of 69,286 Class A subordinate Voting Shares and a total of 1,000 Class B Shares. The purchases will be made in the normal course of business at market prices through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems in accordance with the requirements of the exchange, and/or subject to the approval of any securities authority by private agreements. If applicable, purchases through private agreements will be executed at a price that is less than the prevailing market price on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the time of the purchase.



The Corporation believes that the purchase of the Class A subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares would constitute an appropriate and desirable use of its funds to increase long-term shareholder value. The last normal course issuer bid, in effect from October 1st, 2019 until September 30, 2020, covered a maximum of 2,000,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and 190,560 Class B Shares. During the period from October 1st, 2019 to September 28, 2020, Transcontinental Inc. purchased in the open market of the Toronto Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, 450,450 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares at a weighted average price of $15.70 but did not purchase any Class B Shares.

In connection with the program, the Corporation established an automatic securities purchase plan to provide standard instructions regarding how the Corporation’s shares are to be repurchased under the program. Accordingly, the Corporation may repurchase its shares under the automatic plan on any trading day during the program including during self-imposed trading blackout periods. The automatic plan will commence and should terminate together with the program. It constitutes an “automatic plan” for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been reviewed by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,500 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$3.0 billion for the fiscal year ended October 27, 2019. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

For information:

Media

Nathalie St-Jean

Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3581

nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc