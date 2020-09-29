PUEBLO, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WOWI, Inc. (OTC PINK: WOWU) announces its operational highlights of WOWI Inc. facility at Red Creek Springs Road facility.

WOWI Inc., through its license agreement with WOWI LLC. and it’s Red Creek Springs Road facility is proud to announce the approval of an additional five-acre outdoor grow. This outdoor grow will be added to the primary technology and grow methodology of WOWI Inc.’s proprietary 10,000 square-foot state of the art greenhouse. WOWI Inc. is excited to embark on changing what Coloradan’s consider high quality in the outdoor market similarly to the past three years in the greenhouse market. WOWI Inc., through its technology leased to WOWI LLC has consistently put out hydroponic grown flower as good as most of the indoor grows throughout the state of Colorado and looks to challenge the quality of outdoor in much the same way. “ We have very specific and proprietary grow methods tailored to the high plains environment of Pueblo, Colorado”, says CEO Anthony C. Russo. We also have seen WOWI LLC., the licensed grower in Colorado, tier up to a tier II grow, allotting us 3600 plants vs. our previous limitations of 1800 plants”, he said.

“The extra plant count as well as the usual increased production of out-door plants should substantially increase our sales by 30 to 40 percent for the year and substantially add to each companies bottom line profits. In terms of next year, 2021, we believe year over year sales will be increased over 100 percent with year over year bottom line growth 70 to 100 percent higher. WOWI LLC. has been known as one of the top greenhouse growers and one of the few grows that chose an economic plan of 2 week perpetual harvests. “ Having a perpetual revenue stream every two weeks helps us become a much more competitive company by smoothing out when we capitalize on good pricing markets as we had harvested eight times in summer of 2019 at a price increase from below $1000 to a peak of $1750 per pound. For us that was the key to 2019 being revenue positive and slightly profitable and lead to our extremely solid 2020 (WOWI sells at record high of $2,000 per pound) in terms of both top line revenue and bottom line profits.”, said Russo. WOWI INC. continues to raise the bar in Colorado and per previous press releases is poised to bring those proprietary processes and systems along with its Colorado lessons to new markets in 2021. The future of WOWI Inc. and its agreements with future sub companies should reach across different markets in 2021, bringing their national trade mark to the level of value the management team saw from inception.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk.

About World of Weed Inc.

World of Weed Inc. is a national cannabis brand supported by cannabis producing farms and dispensaries of quality cannabis products. WOWI's nationally recognized brand will host quality products developed in cooperation with agricultural institutions, provide controlled growing and harvesting conditions, and develop selective distribution via knowledgeable dispensaries/stores ...all under regulatory conformance.