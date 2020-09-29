SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Lumen Te c hno l ogies, Inc . (NYSE: LUMN) announced today that the companies will partner allowing Lumen to offer Zoom as part of its Unified Communications and Collaboration Suite. Lumen will deliver enhanced services around Zoom’s best-in-class video-first unified communications platform to their large and growing base of customers across the globe.



Zoom and Lumen will partner to provide enhanced delivery, customer success, and managed services to companies using Zoom, to deliver an outstanding enterprise experience throughout the customer lifecycle. Additionally, the Lumen network will allow it to deliver an enhanced quality experience, as well as combining its embedded network security with Zoom’s built-in security features to proactively protect customers using the combined services.

“Lumen has been helping Zoom deliver amazing experiences and bring happiness to millions of users worldwide with our platform for cloud-connected infrastructure. Unified communications have become more important than ever to businesses, and we are excited to announce this strategic partnership,” said Shaun Andrews, chief marketing officer at Lumen.

“Partnering with Zoom means we can offer our worldwide customers an industry leading edge enterprise video communications platform, and also provide Lumen’s highly connected global network infrastructure and white glove global service wrappers. This is a terrific addition to our Unified Communications portfolio that squarely addresses a growing demand in the Unified Communications space,” said Craig Richter, senior director of product management at Lumen.

“We’re excited to partner with Lumen to ensure wider availability of our platform,” said Ryan Azus, chief revenue officer at Zoom. “Customers expect that Zoom will be ready and working when they need it.”

