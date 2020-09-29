DENVER, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valyant AI, a Colorado-based artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on customer service in the quick-serve restaurant (QSR) industry, today announced the company or its leadership has been named a winner or finalist for several prominent local and national honors. Valyant AI and CEO Rob Carpenter won a total of five awards and were named a finalist for five other awards.

“Despite stiff competition from other forward-thinking companies, innovative vendors and influential leaders from across industries, we were fortunate enough to be recognized by a number of prestigious award organizations, locally and internationally,” said Carpenter. “Beyond streamlining the customer experience, improving employee efficiency and helping address labor shortages, especially during peak times, our platform’s advanced new enterprise AI capabilities empower organizations to implement high-performing artificial intelligence into their businesses without significant investment — and we could not be more proud or excited that our hard work to develop the platform is being recognized.”

Earlier this year, Valyant participated in TechCrunch’s private Pitch Night for innovative early-stage startups in robotics and artificial intelligence. Selected after a review of hundreds of applications, Carpenter pitched Valyant AI, demonstrating how the company’s conversational AI platform works to industry executives, TechCrunch writers and an expert panel of judges before fielding questions from the judges. By winning the Pitch Night, Valyant AI earned the opportunity to showcase its technology to an auditorium full of founders, students and investors at TechCrunch’s San Francisco headquarters during TC Sessions: Robotics + AI the following evening.

The other awards Valyant AI has recently won include:

ICX Association Elevate Awards: Best Emerging Technology ICX . The ICX Association Elevate Awards honor the individuals and organizations that are pacesetters in using technology to elevate the customer experience. This category recognizes achievement in deploying emerging tech in interactive customer experiences, selecting “Holly,” Vayant’s conversational AI platform, as an emerging technology pushing the boundaries of what’s captivating customers in the marketplace. Modern Retail Awards: Best In-Store Tech . The first-ever Modern Retail Awards honored the companies and campaigns modernizing retail in the digital age, tapping “Holly,” Valyant’s conversational AI platform, as the winner of the best in-store technology category. Titan 100 . The Titan 100 is a program recognizing a premier group of 100 CEOs and C-level executives across Colorado. Carpenter earned a spot as a Titan of industry for his innovations in AI, his ability to think outside the box and his success as a leader. Tech Trailblazers: Mobile Trailblazers Award . A global awards program focused on enterprise technology startups only, Tech Trailblazers honored Valyant AI in the mobile category for its ability to integrate conversational artificial intelligence (AI) into a brand’s mobile application.



In 2020, Valyant was also a finalist within in the past few months for the following awards:

Tech Trailblazers: AI Trailblazers Award . Tech Trailblazers also honored Valyant AI as a finalist in the AI category. AIconics Awards: Best Application of AI in Customer Service . AIconic’s AI Summit highlights businesses and individuals that are reshaping the emerging AI market, naming Valyant AI to the shortlist for best AI application in customer service. Colorado Inno’s Inno on Fire: AI category . Colorado Inno’s first Inno on Fire list featured 50 people and companies that are crushing it across the Colorado tech and startup ecosystem, with Valyant AI a finalist in the AI category. ColoradoBiz GenXYZ . As a finalist, Carpenter is among the top 25 young professionals representing the best (and the future) of the Colorado business community. Colorado Companies to Watch . CCTW is a unique statewide awards program recognizing growing companies that fuel the economic fire of the state. Valyant AI was named a 2020 finalist.



“This collective recognition highlights our determination and the technological innovation we’ve employed to benefit organizations, their customers and employees, and it ultimately cements our status as a burgeoning leader in the ever-expanding AI space,” Carpenter added.

About Valyant AI

Valyant AI provides QSRs with an upbeat and professional voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) customer service platform that is always ready to assist. One of the world’s first commercial deployments of enterprise AI, Valyant AI can easily be integrated in call-ahead phone systems, restaurant drive-thrus, mobile apps and more to support customers at every touchpoint, anytime and anywhere. With the eventual ability to speak more than 30 languages, Valyant AI can help customers as quickly and enjoyably as possible. Whether helping to address labor shortages or enhancing customer service, Valyant AI delivers an unmatched customer service experience. With Valyant AI, the future of customer service is here. For more information, please visit https://valyant.ai.

