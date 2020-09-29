Chicago, IL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Health Network, the nation’s authority on financial health, in partnership with the GenForward Survey research program from the University of Chicago, today released a new report called “Race, Ethnicity, and The Financial Lives of Young Adults: Exploring Disparities in Financial Health Outcomes.” The report finds that Black and Latinx young adults face unique challenges in building and maintaining financial health that their White and Asian American counterparts do not.
Compared to their White and Asian American peers, Black and Latinx young people have:
"A legacy of systemic racism has taken a toll on the financial lives of Black and Latinx young adults,” said Thea Garon, senior director, Financial Health Network. “Today, the financial lives of Black and Latinx adults are characterized by a higher degree of financial precarity than their White and Asian American peers.”
Despite being the most diverse group in the nation’s history, today’s young adults are often considered to be a monolithic group. This new report, co-authored by the Financial Health Network and the Genforward Survey, seeks to explore key differences among this diverse group by shedding light on how young people are spending, saving, borrowing, and planning. The report leverages the Financial Health Network’s FinHealth Score measurement framework and nationally representative data from GenForward, a first of its kind survey of more than 3,000 young adults ages 18-36 that considers how race and ethnicity influence how young adults experience and think about the world.
“As the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, a corresponding economic crisis, and political and social uprisings lead by young people across the nation, our study provides key insight into how young adults are faring – or not faring – within current conditions,” said Cathy Cohen, professor and principal investigator of GenForward. “The negative impact of the current climate and the history of racial capitalism on the financial futures of Black and Latinx young adults is devastating. We must act now to transform the economic landscape and provide young adults with the resources they will need to come out of the pandemic on solid financial footing and moving toward economic justice.”
Key research takeaways include:
Savings:
Debt:
Wealth Gap:
Financial Confidence:
For additional findings or more information regarding the survey structure and methodology, please visit the Financial Lives of Young Adults report.
About the Financial Health Network
The Financial Health Network is the leading authority on financial health. We are a trusted resource for business leaders, policymakers and innovators united in a mission to improve the financial health of their customers, employees and communities. Through research, advisory services, measurement tools, and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, we advance awareness, understanding and proven best practices in support of improved financial health for all. For more on the Financial Health Network, go to www.finhealthnetwork.org and follow us on Twitter at @FinHealthNet.
###
Naomi Adams Bata Financial Health Network 312-881-5847 nadamsbata@finhealthnetwork.org Stephanie Hicks Cosmo PR 805-295-9455 stephanie@cosmo-pr.com
Financial Health Network
Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES
Naomi Adams Bata Financial Health Network 312-881-5847 nadamsbata@finhealthnetwork.org Stephanie Hicks Cosmo PR 805-295-9455 stephanie@cosmo-pr.com
Financial Health Network LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: