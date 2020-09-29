MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Security, a HelpSystems Company, today announced a new version of Network Insight, its network traffic analysis solution that pinpoints critical threats on any device within an organization’s infrastructure. This latest release increases detection speed and adds virtual deployment capabilities to maximize efficiency.



The enhancements let users leverage a solution that is both highly effective and affordable. “Network Insight can now find infections other solutions miss, faster than ever before and at a fraction of the cost,” said Brian Wenngatz, General Manager, Cyberthreat Solutions, HelpSystems.

With the introduction of XDP (eXpress Data Path) Linux kernel technology, which offers rapid data transfer on high speed networks, Network Insight’s multiple detection engines find threats more rapidly. With faster detection and infection confirmation, organizations mobilize security teams quickly to take action.

“Reducing dwell time is the best way to prevent the data loss and damage that organizations suffer when breached,” said Wenngatz. “Increasing detection speed within our solution, coupled with our unmatched threat intelligence database, further shrinks the gap between infection and removal.”

This release also lets users install detection sensors virtually or using on-site hardware for a more flexible implementation.

Network Insight version 7.1 is available now. Learn more at www.coresecurity.com .

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com

Media Contact

Mike Devine

Vice President, Marketing

mike.devine@helpsystems.com