San Francisco and Waterloo, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextNow, the leading mobile app offering free cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service, has hired Andrew Shin as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Andrew brings more than 20 years of experience building software for consumer internet and ecommerce platforms and was most recently the Chief Technology Officer at GOAT.

Andrew will report to CEO Derek Ting and is responsible for overseeing all technical aspects of the app, growing the engineering team, and scaling the TextNow platform to meet the demands of a rapidly growing userbase, while maintaining and improving user experience and call quality.

“Andy brings decades of engineering leadership and his customer-first approach matches our mission to provide exceptional phone service for our users, for free,” said Derek Ting, CEO of TextNow. “As we scale our platform, Andy has the perfect combination of experience developing disruptive technologies and leadership to help us build on our high-quality communications services.”

“I’m excited to change the way people think about wireless communications,” said Andrew Shin, SVP, Engineering at TextNow. “I’ve been inspired by how much people love our service and how much they rely on it. With the talented team we have in place, we can deliver even more value at a much lower cost than traditional carriers.”

Based in Los Angeles, Andrew holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering and B.A. in Mathematics from Columbia University.

About TextNow

Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. With offices in San Francisco, Waterloo and Portland, the TextNow app has been downloaded more than 200 million times globally, helping millions of people stay connected with a free phone number through its mobile app and ad-supported calling and texting over WiFi and the Nationwide Sprint Network. For more information, visit https://www.textnow.com/.

