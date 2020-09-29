Ress Life Investments

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 29 September 2020





Corporate Announcement 35/2020

Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act

Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that Apoteket AB:s Pensionsstiftelse holds less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

On 29 September 2020, Apoteket AB:s Pensionsstiftelse holds 5,307 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 2,653,500, corresponding to 4,98% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel +46 8 545 282 27







Attachment