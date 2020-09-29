SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because one good trip deserves another, California cannabis leader Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is expanding its lineup of best-selling MOON edibles with all-new MOON gummies and mints, while announcing the return of two out-of-this-world seasonal flavors – back by popular demand.



Announcing two new additions to our award-winning lineup;

All New Moon Gummies: Our new 5mg THC MOON gummies are sold in tin packs of 20. The debut flavor lineup includes: Tropical Sunrise, a sativa blend of bright mango and juicy pineapple flavors; Fruit Punch, a hybrid mix featuring the taste of wild strawberries, red raspberries, and citrus; and Blueberry Lemonade, an indica blend of sweet and sour – perfect for the after-work unwind.

And, the refined return of two seasonal favorites;

The Pumpkin Spice Orbit Bar: A terpene-enriched hybrid edible chocolate bar – a uniquely crafted blend of 10mg THC, Guittard chocolate, and Amoretti flavoring – is back just in time for fall.

“MOON edibles have gained an incredible following since they were introduced to the market more than five years ago. Since that time, countless customers across the state have come to love Moon for our delectable chocolates offered at unmatched value,” explains Indus Holdings, Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. "The product expansion brings a well-known name to new categories that vastly expand the brand’s revenue potential.”

MOON products – a range of bars and bites in a variety of delectable flavors – have been among the top 2 best-selling chocolate edible brands in California since 2016. The brand is recognized for offering the best value per milligram and for its locally-sourced chocolate from the acclaimed Guittard Chocolate Company , a family owned and operated brand recognized the world over for its 150-year commitment to confectionary perfection at its purest.

As the new products take flight, Indus Holdings, Inc. will continue to expand its MOON offerings in the coming months, using breakthrough, in-house nano-emulsion technologies that will ensure the best results for consumers while paying tribute to MOON’s intergalactic origins.

About Indus Holdings, Inc.

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Humble Flower, and Kaizen Medicinals. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

